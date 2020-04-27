Colorado—In the April 16 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate. Eastern Colorado and southwest Kansas remain the driest portion of the High Plains. Severe drought was expanded over southeast Colorado this week and moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions were pushed eastward.
Iowa—In the April 14 report for the reporting period March 30 to April 10, compared to last report, prices on premium alfalfa steady while all other classes of hay were steady to weak.
Kansas—In the April 21 report, the hay market trade was slow; prices steady; demand light to moderate and the supply of hay is moderate.
Missouri—In the April 16 report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light, and prices are steady to weak. Most of the past week was cooler than normal which seems to have slowed grass growth a bit. Several guys continuing to try to get some hay sold before new crop hay gets baled and ready to be added to hay piles.
Montana—In the April 17 report, compared to the last week, alfalfa and mixed hay sold steady to $10 higher on good and higher quality, utility and fair hay sold generally steady to firm. Demand was mostly moderate to good this week. Market activity was mostly moderate. Supplies of high quality hay in some locations are very tight in both rounds and squares.
Nebraska—In the April 16 report compared to last week, alfalfa, grass hay steady. Ground and delivered alfalfa steady to $10 lower. Alfalfa pellets sold steady. Some contacts said buyer inquiry improved for grinding type hay. Not, prospective buyers many have purchased grinding hay but, they are trying to figure out what they are going to do when their wet distillers is shut off. Planting has started in some areas, and several reports of alfalfa getting planted this spring instead of corn.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the April 16 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was at a standstill again this week, trade remains steady. Most of the alfalfa quoted at the top of the price ranges, had to be flawless. Producers are less than a month way from new crop hay and hoping markets will have come back to some sort of normalcy.
South Dakota—In the April 17 report, compared to last week, in a limited comparison alfalfa hay steady, too few comparable sales of other hay types to make price comparisons. Moderate to good demand for fair quality alfalfa to replace dried distillers grains in rations as ethanol plants going offline. Very large offerings in the area hay auctions again this week.
Texas—In the April 17 report, compared to last report, hay trades are steady in all regions. Hay trades in the Panhandle and West Texas have been limited due to uncertainty in the cattle markets.
Wyoming—In the April 16 report, compared to last week baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady on a light test. Some cattlemen getting hay shipped in from out of state.
