Colorado—In the Nov. 5 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade activity moderate and demand good. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand, mostly on stable quality hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand in the San Luis Valley. Trade activity moderate on good demand in southwest Colorado for dairy and stable quality hay. Trade activity light on moderate to good demand in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas.
Kansas—In the Nov. 10 report, hay market prices were steady while demand and amount of hay traded backed off a bit. Most contributors stated that although sales and inquires slowed, there is hay around, with good quality hay becoming harder to find and folks are holding on to it. For those moving hay, it sounds like many trades have been out of state with loads moving to Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and back east.
Missouri—In the Nov. 5 report, hay prices are mostly steady, demand overall is light and supply moderate to heavy. Hay movement continues to be limited. The weather pulled a 180 this week as the sun took over and the mercury climbed into the mid 70s several days. A big change from the ice, sleet, rain, and snow seen last week. There has been a small uptick in hay interest mostly from small farmers of equine, sheep and goats but it was enough to notice. Grass is done for the year even though many held on to hope that rains the last few weeks might help, it was just too little too late as grass has already gone dormant for the year.
Montana—In the Nov. 6 report, hay sold generally steady. Hay movement was light to moderate this past week. Demand was mostly moderate to good. Ranchers continue to buy hay for winter needs. Demand for lower quality feeder type hay was mostly good this week. Producers with dairy quality, tested hay say bids remain around $200 delivered to Washington. Many producers continue to pass on bids.
Nebraska—In the Nov. 5 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay sold unevenly steady. Grass hay, dehydrated and sun-cured alfalfa pellets sold steady. Ground and delivered hay in the central part of the state $5 to $10 higher and with all other areas trading steady. Demand was good. Dry weather pattern continues across the reporting region. Even though many do not mind a drought in the fall and winter it is still in the back of a lot of minds the dryness in the area.
New Mexico—In the Nov. 6 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady. Trade moderate , demand good. All regions are now finished cutting as the season ends. Dry conditions still persist across the state.
Oklahoma—In the Oct. 29 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay trade remains at a standstill, most producers are hoping for a turnaround soon. Demand remains light to moderate. A heavy and severe ice storm moved across the trade area over the week causing power outages mostly across the state.
South Dakota—In the Nov. 5 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay mostly steady, grass hay $10 higher. Moderate to good demand for alfalfa, best demand remains on hay suitable for dairy rations. Good demand for grass hay as feedyards are receiving unweaned calves and need grass hay to start them eating at the bunk. Very mild weather this week as temps soared to the mid 70s and even 80s in places. Corn stalk baling resumed this week as the ground conditions and residue dried out. Beef cows in the East River are out grazing corn stalks, lessening the need for supplemental feeding. Cooler weather next week with snow chance early in the week but a warm up by the weekend.
Texas—In the Oct. 30 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady to firm. Movement continues to be steady as many livestock producers are stocking up for winter feeding. The majority of the state benefited from small amounts of moisture in the form of rain and snow this past week. The next report release will be Nov. 13.
Wyoming—In the Nov. 5 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was good from in-state and out of state buyers. Most producers finished hay baling this week as summer like temperatures prevailed most of the week.
