Colorado—In the Dec. 1 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay with market prices steady. Buyers for feedlot and dairy hay are indicating they have enough hay bought to get to next hay season with little supply available. Hay that is available is coming with a hefty price tag. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Nov. 27, stored feed supplies were rated 26 percent very short, 28 percent short, 42 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the Dec. 1 report, compared to last report, hay movement remains good, the supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady. Rains over the last couple of weeks have brought significant improvement to the drought monitor. Some producers even dealing with some mud now. It sure is no fun feeding or moving hay in the mud but after this past summer it is pretty difficult to complain about having to do it. Weather conditions have given producers the ability to stretch grazing as long as possible in stalk fields or hay meadows hoping to delay full hay feeding as long as possible.
Nebraska—In the Dec. 1 report, compared to two weeks ago, alfalfa and grass hay sold steady. Ground and delivered alfalfa steady in the Platte Valley and $10 higher in the west. Cornstalks sold unevenly steady. Demand was moderate for alfalfa and grass hay with good demand for cornstalk bales. There are thousands bales of cornstalks across the state that will be ground for feed or might be used for bedding at dairies, feedlots, or ranches. Most cornstalks will be mixed with wet distillers for feeding.
Oklahoma—In the Nov. 11 report, compared to the last report, not much has changed. Hay volume continues to lower. With the drought there is more hay coming into Oklahoma and being traded compared to trading the Oklahoma hay crop.
Texas—In the Dec. 2 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand continues to remain strong across the state. Drought conditions continue to plague the state. According to NASS, Texas had 58% of the rangeland and pastures; 52% of the oats; and 49% of the winter wheat crop rated in the very poor to poor condition. Hay is still moving into the state from bordering states, but trucking and freight rates continue to be a struggle for producers and have had large impacts on delivered prices. The productivity of winter wheat crop will be very important for livestock producers as forages are predicted to be short this year.
