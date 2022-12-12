Area Hay

Colorado—In the Dec. 1 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay with market prices steady. Buyers for feedlot and dairy hay are indicating they have enough hay bought to get to next hay season with little supply available. Hay that is available is coming with a hefty price tag. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Nov. 27, stored feed supplies were rated 26 percent very short, 28 percent short, 42 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus.

Missouri—In the Dec. 1 report, compared to last report, hay movement remains good, the supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady. Rains over the last couple of weeks have brought significant improvement to the drought monitor. Some producers even dealing with some mud now. It sure is no fun feeding or moving hay in the mud but after this past summer it is pretty difficult to complain about having to do it. Weather conditions have given producers the ability to stretch grazing as long as possible in stalk fields or hay meadows hoping to delay full hay feeding as long as possible.

