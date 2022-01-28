Colorado—In the Jan. 20 report, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay markets. Trade light on good demand for dairy hay markets. All markets sold steady this period. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for Jan. 18, some improvements were made to areas of extreme drought this week in southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska, and central Colorado.
Missouri—In the Jan. 20 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. Winter returned this week with snow and cold. Most of the state saw about 2 to 4 inches of snow but there was several spots scattered that officially reported up to 8 inches. A warm up Jan. 18 and 19 brought some mud before the bottom fell out and temperatures dropped in the low single digits, freezing the ground back solid. This weather has cattle waiting at the gates for hay and feed to convert to warmth.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 20 report, compared to last week, comparable trades of baled hay and ground/delivered hay throughout the state sold steady. Demand for feedlot and ranch hay was moderate with good demand for top quality horse hay. Most cattle remain on cornstalks or winter range and require little supplementation due to the lack of snow. Trade and inquiries continue from out of state buyers.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 21 report, compared to the last report, weather continues to stay warm temperatures; hay is steady. The warm weather conditions allows the cattle to still hang on to the free-standing grass. Hay remains the main feed resource due to prices of feed. Oklahoma is currently in severe drought in the eastern and an extreme drought to the central, and western Oklahoma according to the Mesonet. Next report will be released Feb. 4.
Texas—In the Jan. 21 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. There still seems to be a lot of lower quality hay on the market due to excess moisture in the south during the growing season and untimely rains in the other regions. Higher quality hays are becoming more limited as winter feeding is in full swing and pastures conditions have deteriorated. Colder temperatures accompanied by some limited snowfall moved across the Panhandle and north Texas this week. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, severe and extreme drought expanded in the central and northern portions of the state while moderate and severe drought expanded in south Texas. There was an improvement to moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions in east Texas. Next report will be released Feb. 4.
New Mexico—The hay growing season is over. Last report for the season was issued Nov. 5, 2021. Reports will resume in April 2022.
South Dakota—In the Jan. 21 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay steady. Good to very good demand for all types and qualities of hay, good demand for straw and corn stalk bales as well. Warmer temps at the start of the week which helped to melt any snow cover, but at midweek another arctic blast struck again plunging the temps to -10 at night. Warmer weather for the weekend with more below zero for next week. Snow forecast for East River at the end of the week as a large system moves south but will miss western South Dakota where snows are needed to fill stock dams. Corn stalk bales remain in high demand, compared to previous years, as cattle producers grind and blend the stalks to cheapen their forage cost.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 20 report, compared to last week, all reported hay sold fully steady. Demand was good as contacts continue to get calls daily. Some hay staying local with several loads going to out of state buyers. Some contacts still have some hay for sale.
Montana—In the Jan. 21 report, compared to last week, hay was too lightly tested both this week and last to develop an accurate market trend, steady undertones were noticed. Demand for hay remains very good. In state hay sales are starting to dwindle as very light supplies are available. Many producers are completely out of hay for the season. A limited number of producers are holding on to some supplies for late spring sales. However, the volume of hay being saved is very light. Hay continues to be delivered into Montana mostly from states south and east. Delivered hay prices are mostly $300 to $325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.