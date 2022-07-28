Colorado—In the July 21 report, compared to last report, trade activity good on very good demand for all hay markets. Horse hay sold steady. Trade activity increased in feedlot and dairy hay markets as growers and buyers settle in on first crop values. High elevation meadow hay cutting underway. Second cutting alfalfa underway in eastern Colorado with lower yields due to extreme heat and lack of moisture. Drought expansion this week in northeast Colorado expanded west to the Larimer/Weld county line reaching as far south as Elbert and Lincoln counties. The rest of the state remained virtually unchanged. First cutting hay quality in the San Luis Valley was impacted by an early monsoon season. Irrigation water shortages coupled with extreme temps could have corn silage harvest coming early this year, affecting normal tonnages and quality. Severe drought also expanded on the plains of eastern Colorado and extreme southeast Wyoming. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending July 17, first cutting alfalfa harvested is 97 percent, and second cutting alfalfa is 26 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 30 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.
Missouri—In the July 21 report, compared to last report, haying is mostly finished, with some farmers wrapping up the back acres that were pushed off to a later date. The supply of hay is moderate. Hay demand and market activity is moderate. Hay prices mostly steady. Temperatures have been warm, with the sun out every day and not much moisture seen around the state. Heat and humidity have settled in until the next round of rain expected next week. Rains in any amount will be welcomed. This week’s crop progress report showed ninety percent of the state’s hay has been cut and just over eighty percent of the second cutting of alfalfa has been cut.
Nebraska—In the July 21 report, compared to last week, alfalfa bales in the east sold steady to $10 higher, steady in the Platte Valley on a light test and fully steady in the west. Grass hay sold steady. Small squares of grass and alfalfa sold steady to $2 per bale higher. Demand was good with all contacts stating the phones have been very busy. Tonnage on second cutting dryland alfalfa is about 2/3 less than first cutting in several areas. Many say if it doesn’t rain, they will not be putting up a third cutting of alfalfa on dryland. Pivots of alfalfa producing a little less than expected. Grass or native prairie grass fields cutting around 25 percent of a normal year in many parts of the state. Corn is tasseling across several areas of the state. It will be interesting to see how pollination will be with temperatures in the high 90s, low 100s through July 23. Looks like a nice cool down next week with some forecast in the 80s. Spotty rain showers along with the normal amounts of hail and wind prevailing this week. But on a bright side fuel prices are starting a slow decline.
Oklahoma—In the July 15 report, compared to the last report, hay is being traded at a high rate across Oklahoma. The unknown of how long the hay trade will last due to the lack of rain. Rain across the state is needed to help with hay inventory to try and have an additional cutting, along with trying to get in the last of the grass hay inventory. According to Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor, conditions due to the flash drought show most of the state is in some sort of abnormally dry condition—62.75% are in moderate drought, 22.39% are in severe drought, and 2.87% are in extreme drought. Next report will be released July 29.
Texas—In the July 22 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand remains very good. Hot, dry, and windy conditions continue to plague the majority of the state. As a result, livestock producers are feeding supplemental hay and beginning to cull deeper into there cow herds and sell off calves earlier than normal. Top soil conditions across most of the state are rated in poor to very poor condition. Pastures and rangeland are drying up or still dormant. Hay yields in the East have been reported as 25% to 50% of normal according to the Texas Crop and Weather report. Additionally, yields have been below average in the rest of the regions due to extreme heat, limited rain, and increased input costs. Many livestock producers will have tough decisions to face in the upcoming months regarding culling deeper or stepping out and paying more for hay throughout the fall and winter months. Next report will be released Aug. 5.
New Mexico—In the July 22 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade active, demand good. The southern and eastern part of the state are in the fourth cutting. Monsoon rain has provided some relief across the southwest, after months of extremely dry conditions.
South Dakota—In the July 21 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay remain firm. Good demand for all types of hay. High testing dairy quality hay is in tighter supply as the first cutting was more mature, second cutting was difficult to put up without rain and tonnage was lighter. Drought conditions remain in West River area and the southeast part of the state. Hot temps this week made for quick drying times allowing for nice hay to be made.
Wyoming—In the July 21 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay sold steady to $5 higher on large squares. Small squares of alfalfa sold steady. Demand was good with contacts stating phones have been very busy. Some hay getting picked up right out of the field. Hot, dry weather in most areas of the state. Sounds like there could be some relief next week with a slight cool down.
Montana—In the July 22 report, compared to two weeks ago, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay was light to moderate. A patch of hot, dry weather has allowed for most producers to wrap up first cutting and for some to start to cut second. Most of first cutting saw some rain and the hay that didn’t suffered from being put up too mature. Hay quality has varied greatly across the state. Two separate markets are being seen as hay in eastern Montana is plentiful and buyers have been willing to lower prices to move supplies. High freight rates are also stifling hay sales as the freight to get hay out of eastern Montana is too high to make it competitive on a delivered basis. Hay supplies in central and western Montana are tighter as drought conditions continue. Western Montana hay has also seen support from Washington and Idaho buyers as they look for hay for dairies and to export. Export demand is good to very good. Straw demand remains good with ranchers in drought areas using this commodity to help cheapen hay costs. According to the drought monitor 21.17% of the state is in moderate drought or worse, down 11.82% from two weeks ago; 15.35% of the state is in an severe drought or worse, down 4.21% from two weeks ago; 6.08% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, down 2.47% from two weeks ago; 0.63% of the state is in an exceptional drought, down 2.38% from two weeks ago.
