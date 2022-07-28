HAY

Colorado—In the July 21 report, compared to last report, trade activity good on very good demand for all hay markets. Horse hay sold steady. Trade activity increased in feedlot and dairy hay markets as growers and buyers settle in on first crop values. High elevation meadow hay cutting underway. Second cutting alfalfa underway in eastern Colorado with lower yields due to extreme heat and lack of moisture. Drought expansion this week in northeast Colorado expanded west to the Larimer/Weld county line reaching as far south as Elbert and Lincoln counties. The rest of the state remained virtually unchanged. First cutting hay quality in the San Luis Valley was impacted by an early monsoon season. Irrigation water shortages coupled with extreme temps could have corn silage harvest coming early this year, affecting normal tonnages and quality. Severe drought also expanded on the plains of eastern Colorado and extreme southeast Wyoming. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending July 17, first cutting alfalfa harvested is 97 percent, and second cutting alfalfa is 26 percent. Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 30 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus.

Missouri—In the July 21 report, compared to last report, haying is mostly finished, with some farmers wrapping up the back acres that were pushed off to a later date. The supply of hay is moderate. Hay demand and market activity is moderate. Hay prices mostly steady. Temperatures have been warm, with the sun out every day and not much moisture seen around the state. Heat and humidity have settled in until the next round of rain expected next week. Rains in any amount will be welcomed. This week’s crop progress report showed ninety percent of the state’s hay has been cut and just over eighty percent of the second cutting of alfalfa has been cut.

