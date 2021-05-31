Colorado—In the May 20 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for stable and retail quality across the state. Trade activity very light on good demand for dairy hay. Hay producers are feeling out the market to get an idea of what first crop prices will start out at. Drought conditions east of I-25 saw much welcomed relief this past week with categories improving mostly by one classification. Alfalfa haylage production on the eastern plains will start in approximately 10 to 12 days with 1st cutting alfalfa around mid-June. Old crop hay supplies continue to be difficult to find.
Missouri—In the May 20 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate and prices are mostly steady although sales are very limited at this time. Temperatures are slowly starting to warm up but the overall cool weather and moisture seems to have a lot of hay fields looking pretty short. Heavy rains caused flooding in many areas this past week and lack of anything more than one or two days in a row have made it difficult to get started cutting hay. Ideally fescue should be on the ground by now to get the highest quality possible but weather sure hasn’t allowed that. Traditionally many farmers do choose to wait a bit longer and give up some quality for increased yields and hay season generally doesn’t kick into high gear till about Memorial Day. There has been a lot of talk about new crop pricing but thus far not much has been concrete. There is still some old crop hay being offered in several locations but moment is light.
Nebraska—In the May 20 report, compared to last week, bales of grass and alfalfa sold steady. Ground and delivered alfalfa and cornstalks sold steady to $5 higher. Buyer inquiry remains good. Spotty rain showers across some areas of the state along with non-freezing weather has helped the forages grow. Very limited amount of contacts stated they are mowing first cutting of alfalfa this week. Some of the early cutting is due to weevil infestation and producers don’t feel like spraying. They are hoping swathing, crimping, and baling will deplete the supply of weevils. Some are planning on green chopping first cutting. Prices for standing hay is varied across the state ranging from $80 to $100 a ton. There has been several calls asking about new crop alfalfa prices and some feedlots from out of state have been inquiring about delivered products on a long-term contract.
Oklahoma—In the May 13 report, compared to last report April 29, hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall continues to hang around and is expected in the week to come. Producers are eager to get a good cutting alfalfa to establish a non rained on crop. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights alfalfa fields remain in rough conditions and a very tough first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow as soon as warmer temperatures grass should flourish.
Texas—In the May 14 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are firm. Most of the regions received some moisture, with the largest amounts falling over north, south, and east Texas. The panhandle, west, and central only received trace amounts of moisture and lead to no improvements to the drought conditions. First cutting is under way down south, and prices are holding steady with old crop prices. Some rye and other winter forages have been harvested up north. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. The next report release will be May 28.
New Mexico—In the May 21 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay prices steady . Beardless wheat sold steady to $10 higher. Trade active, demand good. The southern part of New Mexico are on the second cutting. The eastern side continue to make progress on the first. Some hay farmers are storing hay for their livestock. Rain reported in some areas, however, the state is still extremely dry.
South Dakota—In the May 21 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay straw steady to firm. Demand very good for all types of hay as the drought continues across the state and the cold nights earlier in the month really hampered the growth of alfalfa. First cutting set to begin next week if the forecast allows. Corn planting complete and soybeans about wrapped up, the high price of corn and beans did cause some alfalfa ground to be put into row crop production.
Wyoming—In the May 20 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady on a very thin test. Bulk of the hay sheds are cleaned out with a few spot loads still left to sell. Once again, producers are having a hard time finding trucks that will haul hay to the eastern states. Cooler than normal temperatures across most of the state with some areas getting some spotty rain showers. Few, reports of 1 inch from some contacts along the Nebraska/Wyoming boarder. But we all know it will take several rains to make pastures lush again. Overall, crops are lagging due to the cold spring. Many producers are running water to help getting alfalfa going and to increase tonnage. Very few reports that need fall seeding alfalfa had some winter kill. No talks yet on the weevil and other harmful bugs.
Montana—In the May 21 report, compared to the last week, sun-cured alfalfa pellets and hay cubes sold steady. Demand was good for both products. Baled hay sales inactive this week as contacts have all hay sold and are waiting for semis to come pick up the loads. Carry over will be very thin if any at all. Hay growth a little on the slow side as rain has been sparse in some areas and cool weather has been prevailing. Most contacts have been busy running water to aid in the hay growth.
