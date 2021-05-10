Colorado—In the April 27 report, compared to last week, trade inactive on dairy hay across the state. Trade activity light on good demand for feedlot and ranch hay. Trade activity light to moderate on good demand for stable and retail quality hay. In northeast Colorado, prices steady on horse hay with few forward contracts on ground and delivered alfalfa. Prices steady on retail hay in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas. Prices steady to firm in southeast Colorado on ranch and horse quality hay. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley and southwest Colorado areas.
Missouri—In the April 29 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. A warm start to the week allowed farmers to get back in to the fields. Some planting took place as well as some guys cutting hay to wrap. Work got put back on hold mid-week however as heavy rains fell in areas mostly along the 1-70 and 1-44 lines. Some flash flooding was reported. Heavy rains and storms are nothing out of the ordinary in April but now that it’s nearly May farmers are really wanting to get that weather break and get to rolling.
Nebraska—In the April 29 report, compared to last week, alfalfa, grass hay and ground and delivered hay sold steady. Dehydrated pellets in the eastern side of the state sold $10 higher with a steady market in the Platte Valley. Several request for loads of grass hay this week as the summer pasture has been very slow to grow due to the recent cold snap this month. Not much grass grows when overnight temperatures are in the mid 20s. Ranchers are buying enough hay to get to summer grass.
Oklahoma—In the April 29 report, compared to the last report April 15, hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall has producers eager to get first cutting. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights alfalfa fields remain in rough condition and a very tough first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow.
Texas—In the April 30 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are firm to $10 higher. Dry conditions are being seen across the state. Some relief was found in the form of rain with a half inch or more falling across the rest of the south, and 2+ inches in streaks across eastern Oklahoma and Texas. Increases in prices are indicative of shortening supplies before first cutting and poor pasture conditions across much of the state causing producers to offer supplemental feeding. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. Next report will be released May 14.
Kansas—In the May 4 report, compared to the last report, hay market prices were mostly steady across the state. Alfalfa hay price was steady in the southwest region but steady to $10 higher in the south-central region, as availability of alfalfa hay becomes more limited. Grass hay prices remained mostly steady and demand for all hay was light to moderate as cattle return to pastures. The late April cold snap didn’t seem so to set producers back too far, maybe a week or two at most and some have reported they are ready to cut as soon as they get a good stretch of open weather. Many producers in the western third of the state report they could use some precipitation as it is starting to get dry, but the 7-day forecast does not look promising.
New Mexico—In the April 30 report, compared to last report, hay prices steady. Trade active, demand good. The southern part of the state are in their first cutting. The eastern side of the state, the first cut is underway. The northern part are still a month away from cutting. The state is extremely dry. Scattered rain reported this week. Hay farmers in the south who have access to water from the Rio Grande are only allowed one irrigation this year.
South Dakota—In the April 30 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay steady to firm. Good demand for all classes of hay this week. Interest in buying hay has increased dramatically in the last few weeks. As drought continues to tightly grip the greater region, hay users are starting to get concerned and want to get some hay bought. The eastern half of the state is in much better condition than the west but still in a moderate to severe drought, except for an area around Brookings and Watertown are showing no signs of drought. The cold temps have greatly hampered the growth of alfalfa, now temps will rise to nearly 90 this weekend which will leave alfalfa in more need of rain. West River cattle producers will be faced with reducing their herd numbers drastically if rain does not come soon. Lack of water behind stock dams will further limit any grazing as there has not been enough moisture to fill these dams
Wyoming—In the April 29 report, compared to last week, all reported hay sold steady on a thin test. Most report that the alfalfa and grass starting to green up. Very light rain showers in some areas of the state. Some reports that malt barley is starting to emerge. Few, reports that irrigation water is ready or will be ready for use in the very near future.
Montana—In the April 30 report, compared to the last week, hay sold generally steady. Demand was mostly good to very good. Ranchers are starting to become very concerned as dry conditions continue into the spring. Many are buying old crop hay that is 2 to 4 years old. Most producers are completely sold out of hay until new crop is cut. Limited hay sales have been moving at $1 per RFV point on last years second and third cuttings.
