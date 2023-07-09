Colorado—In the June 29 report, compared to last report, trade activity very light on good demand. First cutting hay is still struggling to get put into a bale in most regions, while the San Luis Valley has been fighting for dew to put up hay. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.
Missouri—In the June 29 report, compared to last report, hay demand is good to very good. The supply is light. Hay prices are firm. It’s getting more difficult each week to find any good news related to hay but as of this report far north Missouri is receiving some rain. Heavy winds has caused at least some damage but the rain a huge blessing. Hay business is busy and one doesn’t have to drive very fair down any major highway before meeting trucks moving hay.
Nebraska—In the June 29 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay in the eastern side of the state in round bales sold steady to $25 per ton higher. Round bales of alfalfa hay in the Platte Valley area sold mostly steady with instances sharply lower undertone on some old crop and new crop hay. Large squares of alfalfa in the west sold with a lower undertone mostly on rain damage hay. Ground and delivered hay along with alfalfa pellets sold steady. Interesting market this week across the state. Many contacts stated they have had several calls from people wanting to sell hay instead of buying hay—mostly in areas that have had rain damage to the baled hay.
Oklahoma—In the June 23 report, compared to the last report, hay trade is slow with limited demand. When it comes to pricing, a footing still hasn’t been found. Oklahoma is still trying to catch up with getting hay cut or out of the field. Due to the rainfall, they keep having to put off time in the field along with wheat harvest. We still have producers trying to restock their inventory from last year’s drought. Rainfall continues across the state, but it has mainly been in western Oklahoma. While rain is needed in western Oklahoma, the north-central and eastern part of Oklahoma is beginning to need widespread showers as drought beings to move in over those areas. Next report will be released July 7.
Texas—In the June 30 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady in all regions. Trading activity was mostly inactive on very limited demand. Contracting for summer and fall hay hasn’t started taking place yet, only a few small trades have been reported. Pastures in most regions are still adequate from late spring and summer rains. However, extreme heat in the Panhandle, west, north, central and south are beginning to take a toll on top soil moisture levels. Crops and pastures are still in good shape but if the extreme heat and limited moisture continue they are at a risk of burning up. First cutting of alfalfa and grass hay has been cut, however untimely rains in the majority of the regions has a good portion of the crop being marketed as commercial cow hay. Next report will be released July 14.
South Dakota—In the June 30 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay steady. Good demand for alfalfa, very good demand for grass hay as tonnage East River is lighter than normal due to the hot dry month that June turned out to be. There has been some rain in the last week, some areas have received a lot, while the southeast quarter of the state is much drier. Second cutting has been delayed in the areas that were getting rain last week, tonnage is lighter. The Black Hills region continues to receive the most rain, making it very difficult for hay growers to get their hay put up.
New Mexico—In the June 30 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay steady. Trade active, demand good. The second cutting is finishing up in most of the regions. Most hay producers are starting their third cutting. The northern part of the state is in the first cutting.
Wyoming—In the June 29 report, compared to last report, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured alfalfa pellets sold steady. Very little hay put
up on first cutting across the state. Several producers continue to seek a window where the rain showers might stop so they can produce some alfalfa hay bales. Few, contacts stated they have received their annual rainfall for the year this month. Some producers have had to rake fields several times to be able to bale the hay. It appears that there will be tons of discolored first cutting alfalfa for sale this year. More than likely it will go to a feedlot to be ground into a ration.
Montana—In the June 23 report, compared to last report, hay sold fully steady. Demand from out of state buyers was moderate to good as several loads shipped south to Kansas and Oklahoma where drought concerns remain. Most producers are out of hay for the season and are focusing on new crop hay. Wet conditions have kept producers from cutting as abundant rainfall has been seen across much of the state. Cooler weather has helped as many stands remain per-bloom or are just starting to bloom. New crop contracts are starting to be written and producers report moderate demand to start the marketing season. Hay contracts are starting out steady to 25.00 lower than June 22’, however, drought conditions are much improved from last year. Pests are a battle for many producers as some are fighting a variety of insects that are causing major damage especially across southern Montana. Winter kill has been widely reported in western Montana and some producers lost a substantial number of acres. Many producers in southern Montana remain concerned that first cutting hay is slow to go in the bale due to weather and many show concerns about the quality of hay if it continues a rainy pattern.
