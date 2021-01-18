Colorado—In the Jan. 7 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on moderate to good demand for feedlot and dairy hay. Trade activity moderate on good demand for stable and farm/ranch quality hay. Northeast Colorado trade inactive on feedlot/dairy hay, moderate on horse hay. Southeast Colorado trade activity moderate on good demand on dairy/feedlot hay, moderate on horse hay. Southwest Colorado trade activity and demand good on horse hay. Mountains and northwest Colorado trade activity and demand moderate on retail and horse hay. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley.
Kansas—In the Jan. 12 report, hay market prices were steady for all types of hay, demand remained strong with movement slowing over the previous week. Alfalfa prices remain strong and is harder to find. There are some thoughts, however, that those who still have alfalfa for sale will turn loose of it within the next 30 days.
Missouri—In the Jan. 7 report, compared to last report, demand for high quality hay from equine interest is very good. The supply of hay is moderate, demand is moderate and prices are mostly steady. As expected most farmers are feeding in mud now as it isn’t staying quite cold enough to keep the ground frozen. Hay movement is light to moderate. A fair amount of the hay on the road was already bought and paid for and farmers are now taking delivery. Much of this hay is fairly local which is typical.
Montana—In the Jan. 8 report, compared to the last report, hay sold steady to $10 higher. Round hay supplies are tight and buyers are purchasing rounds at the same price as squares. Hay continues to ship to Wyoming in large quantities. Delivered prices range from $175-$210 delivered to northern and central Wyoming depending on the quality and distance. Ranchers continue to buy hay on an as need basis. Winter continues to be very mild which has helped curb feed needs.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 7 report, compared to last report in December, all reported hay prices sold steady. Light snow in some areas of the state has made livestock owners supplement there livestock but, on a whole not a lot of bales have been fed at the ranch. Most ranchers are now coming to the part of the year where they supplement cows after calving until they turn out on summer grass. Some hay continues to head to out of state buyers from different areas of the state.
New Mexico—This report will resume in the spring of 2021.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 7 report,compared to the last report, hay trade remains slow as much of the trade area is very wet after week’s of snow and rain making bales that are stacked in rows in the field much more difficult to load. Wheat pastures are in rough shape, growers are hoping for more aggressive buying as winter weather is in full swing. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate. Until hay trade becomes more active this will be a bi-weekly report.
South Dakota—In the Jan. 8 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay fully steady, no comparison for other types of hay or straw. Demand just moderate overall as the weather has been abnormally mild, little snow and temps that are above normal. The best demand continues to come from out of state dairies that are in need of high testing alfalfa in large square bales, much less demand for round bales of lower qualities from in state buyers as the mild weather has greatly lessened the need for supplemental feeding of beef cattle. Demand rather light for straw and corn stalks, especially for corn stalks as the supply is great and the need for bedding is greatly reduced as ground conditions have been rather dry for the past three months. Hay producers are not feeling pressure to sell their inventory, as much winter still remains and conditions could change very quickly as they normally do.
Texas—In the Jan. 8 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are firm in the Panhandle and West. Hay prices in the North, Central, East, and South are steady as those areas have received some much needed rain over the last few weeks. According to the US Drought Monitor, in Texas this week’s winter storm brought 1 to 4 inches of precipitation, more than what is normally received in an entire month this time of year. This resulted in one-category, and localized two-category improvements to drought areas in all but the far western part of the state, the Panhandle and South Texas. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay are moving. The next report release will be Jan. 22.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 7 report, compared to the last report in December, all reported hay sold steady. Contacts continue to get calls from people looking for hay for the winter feeding needs. Most contacts are sold out of hay. Very light snow across the state, most contacts said snow pack in a tick lighter than normal.
