Colorado—In the June 4 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light. Northeast Colorado harvesting alfalfa for haylage. Southeast Colorado is currently harvesting and baling first cutting alfalfa and triticale for hay. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley. Producers in the mountains and northwest Colorado regions concerned how the recent lack of moisture will impact yields on meadow grass.
Iowa—For the reporting period of May 11 to 22, compared to last report, prices on premium alfalfa steady while all other classes of hay were steady.
Kansas—In the June 9 report, the hay market trade was slow and demand light, although there were a few more trades of both old crop and new crop hay reported this past week. Producers have been busy in hay fields swathing and baling their first cutting and report that most fields are 20% to 50% lighter than last year. Although the second cutting re-growth currently looks good, there are concerns around the deepening drought in the western half of the state.
Missouri—In the June 4 report, hay prices are mostly steady. The supply of hay is moderate, and demand is light. Farmers finally got to make some progress on haying over the weekend and the first half of this week. Several acres were cut and baled before storms came through late June 3 into June 4 dropping heavy rains on bringing hay harvest to a stop once again. Yields reported in seem to be pretty pleasing for the most part.
Montana—In the May 22 report, compared to the last week alfalfa and mixed hay sold fully steady on very light movement. Many ranchers have turned out cows for the summer and demand as a result is very light. Producers seem content with holding on to hay supplies as abnormally dry conditions continue. Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed. Next report release will be June 12.
Nebraska—In the June 4 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady on a thin test. Typically this time of year is rather slow time for selling hay and so far, this first week of June continues with that pattern. There is some optimism from alfalfa producers that sell to dairies. Quite a few alfalfa producers been busy with hay production across most of the state. Some cutting a tick earlier with less tonnage but felt like they had to as weevil infestation was taking tonnage away at a rapid pace.
New Mexico—In the June 5 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices were steady. Trade moderate to active, demand moderate to good. North central region are on their first cutting. The southern and southwestern regions are done with second cutting. The eastern and southeastern regions are in their second cutting.
Oklahoma—In the June 4 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement limited as many producers are over stocked especially with a very large second cutting of alfalfa and wheat hay is overwhelmed and no price has yet to be established. More summertime temperatures are in the forecasted for the next several days and grass hay is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Producers are reporting that finding a true value is difficult for new crop as many are cleaning out their barns from last season.
South Dakota—In the June 5 report, compared to last week, too few reported sales this week to make price comparisons. Good demand from dairies for new crop, first cutting alfalfa. Many producers report they were able to get a really nice first cutting made, much better than last year, before it bloomed. The weather got hot and showers were spotty which allowed a good window to cut, cure, and bale high quality hay. Old crop, weathered, hay is much harder to sell now that new crop is available. Hot, windy weather forecast for the weekend will help hay growers to get more hay put up.
Texas—In the June 5 report, compared to last report, new crop hay is now trading in all regions. New crop in the panhandle, west, and north, central, and east Texas is $10 to $30 lower per ton than old crop pricing. However, new crop hay in south Texas is steady with old crop prices. Demand remains light to moderate. Hay trades have been slow to kick off due to many unknowns in the markets still, such as transportation, weather, and effects on livestock markets.
Wyoming—In the June 4 report, compared to last week, old crop baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady on a light test. Best demand has been for alfalfa cubes mostly going to horse owners across the nation. Limited hay has been cut and baled in the western areas. Quite a lot of alfalfa has been cut and baled in the eastern side of the state. Some of the reporting areas in the east had been hit by hail along with a few bug infestations. There is some optimism from alfalfa producers that sell to dairies.
