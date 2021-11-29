Colorado—In the Nov. 18 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand for horse hay. Horse hay sold steady this period. Trade activity light on good demand for ranch hay. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress report for the week ending Nov. 14, fourth cutting alfalfa hay harvested is at 96 percent. Stored feed supplies are 15 percent very short, 26 percent short, 50 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for Nov. 16, in eastern Colorado and western Kansas, drought worsened and expanded in some locations, as soil moisture continued to decrease and precipitation deficits on the short- and long-term continued to grow.
Missouri—In the Nov. 18 report, compared to last report, hay business is fairly slow as is typical this time of year a few local sales and some horse and dairy business but for the most part not a lot of hay moving. The supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. Mother Nature has been keeping things interesting in the state. Snow and sleet late last week with some extreme winds, followed by a warm up that reached 80 in a few places only to drop the bottom out and get cold enough to freeze standing water the end of this week. Still a few farmers trying to get the last of their crops out just under 20 percent of the bean crop is left in the fields and about 5 percent of the corn crop. A lot of farmers cutting in anhydrous as the weather allows.
Nebraska—In the Nov. 18 report, compared to two weeks ago baled hay prices in the central and eastern area steady. Ground and delivered hay unevenly steady. In the western area of the state steady to $10 higher on baled alfalfa and steady on ground and delivered. Demand is good in the west with moderate demand in other reporting areas of the state. Cornstalk baling has been very steady the last two weeks and will continue if the weather is dry. This rough feed will help stretch alfalfa and other hay through livestock feeding. On the most part seasonal temps across the state. However, single digits lows were reported in the west early Nov. 18.
Oklahoma—In the Nov. 12 report, compared to the last report Oct. 29, not much has changed, hay remains steady for much of the state with good demand, while movement is beginning to raise. Feed cost are still high, which causes hay to remain the main feed resource for the producer. Milk prices are still low, dairies are continuing to move to cheaper feed rations. Dry conditions continue in most of the state according to the Mesonet. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volume of hay is moving. Next report will be released Dec. 3.
Texas—In the Nov. 12 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. Hay is beginning to move more as producers are stocking up for winter. However, a lack of trucks and increased trucking prices have slowed down movement some. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, in eastern Texas and Oklahoma widespread rain over a half inch fell this week. As a result, many areas from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and eastward along the Red River saw improvements to ongoing drought and dryness. Improvements also occurred in south Texas. In parts of southwest Texas that did not see rain, some worsening of drought conditions occurred, due to increasing precipitation deficits and lessening soil moisture. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volume of hay is moving. Next report will be released Nov. 26.
New Mexico—The hay growing season is over. Last report for the season was issued Nov. 5. Reports will resume in April 2022.
South Dakota—In the Nov. 19 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay firm. Very good demand for high feed value testing alfalfa hay, good demand for all other qualities. The weather has gotten colder, with a few warmer days in the middle, but still no snow cover is helping to stretch forage supplies as beef cows are out grazing winter pastures or crop residues in the field. Cattle producers in the worst of the drought areas are selling calves, or have sold already, as they try to reduce their forage needs. Next report will be released Dec. 3.
Wyoming—In the Nov. 18 report, compared to two weeks ago, bales of alfalfa in the eastern areas steady to $10 higher and fully steady in the western reporting areas. Demand was moderate to good as some livestock owners are afraid, they might not have enough winter feed. Some are thinking of baling cornstalks and other low-quality feed to blend with higher protein feed for rations. Majority of the hay producers are done with 2021 alfalfa production with a few still baling the final acres of hay.
Montana—In the Nov. 19 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay remains very good. A portion of ranchers continue to search for hay however this has started to slow. Limited sales were seen this week. Hay continues to sell out of neighboring states and Canada; delivered prices for these offerings continue to be $285-$325. Producers are starting to market dairy quality hay. Initial asking prices are $35-$375 per ton with most offerings testing over 175 RFV. Several producers have yet to market any of their dairy quality hay. Market activity this week was slow on limited offerings. According to the drought monitor 100% of the state is in moderate drought or worse; 92.82% of the state is in an severe drought or worse, down 7.18% from last week. 68.91% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, down 0.77% from last week. 23.16% of the state is in an exceptional drought up 0.91% from last week.
