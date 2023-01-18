Colorado—In the Jan. 12 report, compared to last report, trade activity remained moderate on good demand for horse hay and feedlot/dairy hay. Market prices mostly steady with trade activity picking up on corn stalks.
Missouri—In the Jan. 12 report, compared to last report, hay activity remains good, although livestock owners are counting bales and trying not to buy any more than they think they absolutely have to have to get through the remainder of feeding season. The supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 12 report, compared to last report, round bales of alfalfa hay sold steady. Large square bales of alfalfa in the west sold steady to $10 higher. Prairie grass hay sold steady to $10 higher. Ground and delivered hay sold steady across the state. Demand was good this week with most contacts stating they are getting several calls a day from livestock owners looking for hay. Some of the hay in the western area is going south to out of state customers at feedlots for grinding hay. Several loads of hay have been hauled down from the Dakotas and other states to help with the local demand for cow type hay. Quite a lot of the cornstalk grazing is covered up and livestock owners are having to feed more hay than they anticipated for this time of year. Many producers will be nip and tuck on having enough hay till summer grass.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 6 report, compared to the last report, hay trade was light during the holiday weeks. Few trades did move but not enough for any trends to be made Most of the state is in some sort of drought designation. Next report will be released Jan. 21.
Texas—In the Jan. 13 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Portions of the panhandle, central, and northern regions are still rated in the extreme to exceptional drought categories. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the winter months. Next report will be released Jan. 27.
New Mexico—Hay reports have ceased for 2022. Next report will be released April 2023.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 12 report, compared to last report, large square bales of alfalfa in the eastern side of the state sold $5 to $10 higher. Hay in the west sold steady. Demand was good with several calls from people looking for hay across the nation.
Montana—In the Jan. 13 report, compared to last report, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay remains mostly good to very good for light offerings. Hay supplies continue to lighten and many producers have started to completely sell out. Central Montana hay supples have tightened significantly in the last two to three weeks. Many cattle report that during the last cold spell before Christmas, they ate through heavy hay supplies, much more than they anticipated. Hay continue to be delivered out of the Dakotas, much of this hay is grass or prairie hay and is being delivered for $175 to $210 depending on how far into the state its going.
