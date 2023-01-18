HAY

Colorado—In the Jan. 12 report, compared to last report, trade activity remained moderate on good demand for horse hay and feedlot/dairy hay. Market prices mostly steady with trade activity picking up on corn stalks.

Missouri—In the Jan. 12 report, compared to last report, hay activity remains good, although livestock owners are counting bales and trying not to buy any more than they think they absolutely have to have to get through the remainder of feeding season. The supply of hay is light to moderate, demand is moderate, and prices mostly steady.

