Colorado—In the May 27 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for stable and retail quality hay across the state. Trade inactive on feedlot and dairy hay. First cutting alfalfa and alfalfa/grass hay in northeast Colorado has begun. Weather permitting, hay should be baled this weekend. In southeast Colorado, reports of widespread ample rainfall has allowed some alfalfa producers 3 full days of ditch irrigation. Earliest expected alfalfa first cutting in that region not to be until the first week of June. Drought conditions east of I-25 continue to see much needed improvement.
Missouri—In the May 27 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate. New crop hay markets are really still untested but there has been a very small amount of hay priced at mostly steady to maybe slightly firm levels, which given the high cost of inputs and grain prices this too is somewhat surprising. Another week of mostly the same though out the state. A couple days of sun and then rains from light to heavy the rest of the week. Haying is slightly behind, 12 percent of the first cutting of alfalfa and 9 percent of other hay is complete at this point. In reality that is just getting started but both of those number should about double that to be on track with the 5 year average. Given the lack of anything more than about consecutive days of dry weather it is surprising that planting or hay harvest has made it along as far as it has. No one wants to complain about rain, especially seeing what states in the west are going through but some sunshine would be very welcome.
Nebraska—In the May 27 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady on a light test. Demand was mostly moderate. Spotty rain showers across the state with some areas getting hail and wind damage. Very few people have started on first cutting of alfalfa. Most will start after the Memorial Day holiday. There have been some fields cut that have a large amount of weevil infestation and some dehydrated producers have cut a few acres. Some feedlots will put up alfalfa haylage and some first cutting will be wrapped for baleage.
Oklahoma—In the May 13 report, compared to last report April 29, hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall continues to hang around and is expected in the week to come. Producers are eager to get a good cutting alfalfa to establish a non rained on crop. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights alfalfa fields remain in rough conditions and a very tough first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow as soon as warmer temperatures grass should flourish.
Texas—In the May 28 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady to firm. Rain and severe weather has been the story for all of the regions over the last two weeks. The heaviest amounts fell in the south and east, with reports of 10 to 12 inches in some areas causing some flooding concerns. The north, central, west, and Panhandle regions also received rain ranging mostly from 2 to 6 inches. First indications have shown that new crop prices will be in line with old crop pricing until a larger supply can be established. Pastures and rangelands have benefitted from the recent moisture, but some supplemental feeding is still taking place. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving, next report release will be June 11.
New Mexico—In the May 28 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay prices steady. Beardless wheat sold steady to $15 higher. Trade active, demand good. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico are progressing on the second cutting. The eastern side of the state are mostly finished with the first clipping. Some hay farmers are storing hay for their livestock. Rain chances are in the forecast for the eastern area of the state next week. Other areas are hopeful as the summer season is near.
South Dakota—In the May 28 report, compared to last week, all classes of hay straw steady to firm. Demand very good for all types of hay as the drought continues across the state and the cold nights earlier in the month really hampered the growth of alfalfa. Difficult drying weather for first cutting alfalfa as the weather cooled and rained moved into the area. Much warmer, and drier weather forecast for next week.
Wyoming—In the May 27 report, compared to last week, sun cured alfalfa pellets and hay cubes sold steady. Hay growth a little on the slow side as rain has been sparse in some areas and cool weather has been prevailing. Most contacts have been busy running water to aid in the hay growth.
Montana—In the May 28 report, compared to the last week, hay sold generally steady. Very light sales volume was seen again this week as most producers are completely out of hay and most ranchers have turned out cows on range and pasture for the summer. Limited sales continue to sell with good to very good demand. Offerings remain very light. Rain and or snow fell across many portions of the state. Eastern Montana picked up some light additional showers, while Western Montana picked up substantial rain and snow fall. Many locations in western/central Montana picked up 2 inches with some locations picking up as much as 3 inches. This has helped improve drought conditions slightly.
