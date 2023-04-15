HAY

Colorado—In the April 6 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand. Few trades on horse hay. Growers are feeling out the new crop market with offers, but no contracts have been finalized. Report will be released bi-weekly when more hay moves.

Missouri—In the April 6 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are steady. Farmers are finally getting decent weather to get spring tasks done. Field tillage and fertilizers were being applied to many fields and even some corn planted now as well. Buggy tracks can also be seen in many pastures and hay fields. The warmer weather has grass growing enough now, some are all but done feeding and turning out for the summer and those that have not yet shouldn’t be too far behind if the sun will keep shining.

