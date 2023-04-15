Colorado—In the April 6 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand. Few trades on horse hay. Growers are feeling out the new crop market with offers, but no contracts have been finalized. Report will be released bi-weekly when more hay moves.
Missouri—In the April 6 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are steady. Farmers are finally getting decent weather to get spring tasks done. Field tillage and fertilizers were being applied to many fields and even some corn planted now as well. Buggy tracks can also be seen in many pastures and hay fields. The warmer weather has grass growing enough now, some are all but done feeding and turning out for the summer and those that have not yet shouldn’t be too far behind if the sun will keep shining.
Nebraska—In the April 6 report, compared to last report, all reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was moderate to good. Some farmers are out baling cornstalks, as the extra “trash” needs to come off for better seed to soil placement. These new crop, late baled stalks are trading in the $80 to $85 range and will be ground into a feedlot ration. Some areas of the state had blizzard conditions this week with other areas continuing to look forward to some type of moisture. Brutal winds across most areas continues to take moisture out of the topsoil.
Oklahoma—In the March 31 report, compared to the last report, the hay trade is slow but still in good demand in western Oklahoma. Hay producers try to find the best starting point for customers as we move back into the new crop hay season. The eastern part of Oklahoma continues to receive rainfall while the western part of Oklahoma sees none to very little. Next report will be released April 14.
Texas—In the April 7 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Strong winds continue causing early drought conditions in most all regions. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early spring months. The overall topsoil and subsoil moisture is very short to short. Winds with 70 mph gusts damaged wheat fields and continue to dry out the soil. Soil profiles remain dry. Protective cover crops were damaged in some fields due to recent high winds. Soil moisture losses were expected to increase due to cover loss. Producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of hay with little relief in sight. Next report will be released April 21.
South Dakota—In the April 7 report, compared to last report, all types and classes of hay steady to firm. Another winter storm struck much of the state, blizzard conditions earlier in the week resulted in closed interstate highways. Demand remains very good as the winter has lingered on. Much warmer weather forecast next week as spring finally arrives. Country gravel roads remain very soft, some are impassable for semi trucks. Very good demand for bedding as livestock producers are having to use a lot to keep their stock comfortable during this wet weather.
New Mexico—Next report will be released April 2023.
Wyoming—In the April 6 report, compared to last report, most hay sales sold steady except some dairy quality large squares sold $20 a ton higher. Demand remains very good as most of the state continues to get snow. Some areas from Casper to Lusk received over 20 inches of snow this week. Many reports from Riverton to Powell areas that farming is roughly a month behind. Usually by now, barley is planted and fields have had fertilizer applied. Not this year. Too much snow still on the ground. But on the flip side it should melt and put some sub moisture in the soil. Next report will be released April 20.
Montana—In the April 7 report, compared to last report, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay remains very good for light offerings. Ranchers continue to search for hay to make it to grass and are mostly able to find hay within the state. Producers holding hay are starting to move excess loads as many fear hay will be more plentiful next year following this years abundant snowfall. Warmer weather is starting to be seen and many locations have lots of excess snowcover to melt. Straw continues to be sold. Demand for straw is very good as many ranchers are in the middle of calving and are in need of it for bedding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.