Colorado—In the May 6 report, compared to last week, trade activity light to moderate on good demand for farm/ranch hay and stable hay. Dairy and feedlot hay trades minimal across the state. Prices steady on horse hay in the northeast region of Colorado. Prices also steady for farm/ranch hay fed to horses and cattle in southeast Colorado. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley, southwest, mountains and northwest areas.
Missouri—In the May 6 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate and prices are mostly steady although sales are very limited at this time. Several more reports of farmers cutting and wrapping hay this week as they work around rains. It is still a few weeks away from any traditional baling however. There is a lot of talk going on about pricing new crop hay given the extremely high grain cost and the increased price of inputs such as fuel and fertilizer this year. States to the west are already or perhaps more correctly remain in serious drought conditions which is driving up prices in those areas if any hay can even be found. Hay carry in the state is a mixed bag with some areas having some and other areas being void.
Nebraska—In the May 6 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady on a thin test. Demand remains good for this time of year for all baled products. Drought continues to linger on in the western half of the state and is making most wonder if they will have enough summer grass for their livestock. Some of these cattlemen continue to search for baled hay just in case they need to supplement their herd. High corn market forecast on the Chicago Board of Trade is taking some acres of alfalfa out of production as roundup ready corn is getting planted. This could add tightness to an already short forage market in a large area.
Oklahoma—In the April 29 report, compared to the last report April 15, hay trade remains very slow as several weeks of cooler than average temperatures and heavy rainfall has producers eager to get first cutting. Many producers are reporting that with the current cool nights alfalfa fields remain in rough condition and a very tough first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of cow hay or ground alfalfa this week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow.
Texas—In the April 30 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are firm to $10 higher. Dry conditions are being seen across the state. Some relief was found in the form of rain with a half inch or more falling across the rest of the south, and 2+ inches in streaks across eastern Oklahoma and Texas. Increases in prices are indicative of shortening supplies before first cutting and poor pasture conditions across much of the state causing producers to offer supplemental feeding. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving. Next report will be released May 14.
New Mexico—In the May 7 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade active, demand good. The southern part of New Mexico is almost finished with their first cutting. The eastern side started last week and the northern part is still week’s away from the first cutting. Some hay farmers are storing hay for their livestock. Rain reported in some areas, however, the state is still extremely dry.
South Dakota—In the May 7 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay steady to firm. Good demand for all classes of hay this week. Interest in buying hay has increased dramatically in the last few weeks. As drought continues to tightly grip the greater region, hay users are starting to get concerned and want to get some hay bought. The eastern half of the state is in much better condition than the west, but still in a moderate to severe drought, except for an area around Brookings and Watertown are showing no signs of drought. The cold overnight and cooler than average daytime temps continue to hamper the growth of alfalfa, along with topsoil moisture being short. Some alfalfa acres are being ripped up to put in corn.
Wyoming—In the May 6 report, compared to last week, hay sold steady on a very thin test. Bulk of the old crop is sold, and hay barns are cleaned out. Most producers have started to irrigate the 2021 hay as dry weather continues across the reporting region. Malt barley is up, some stands are light or thin, but most think it should make a decent crop. Most contacts stated their phones have been busy on orders for new crop bales. Price has yet to be determined. All know it will be steady to higher than what is this report.
Montana—In the May 7 report, compared to the last week, hay sold generally steady. Demand was mostly good to very good on very light movement. Most producers are completely sold out of hay and what hay is available many are keeping for their own needs. Many producers are being asked to contract hay, however most are passing. Old crop hay is still being purchased as many producers continue to need hay until new crop can be put up. Grass is starting to grow where rain has fallen but it is slow and many locations are supplementing hay as a result. Rain is desperately needed in both far eastern and western Montana as some report dryland grass is already starting to brown.
