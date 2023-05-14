Colorado—In the May 4 report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades on horse hay and grinder hay. Growers are feeling out the new crop market with offers, but no contracts have been finalized. Dairy contracts on green chopped triticale are starting to get finalized. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.
Missouri—In the May 4 report, compared to last report, The supply of hay is light, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. Some areas of the state are reporting drought conditions. There has been some guys cutting and wrapping some hay now trying their best to restock supplies. Grasses like fescue and orchard grass that should be cut in the next month or so and make up most of the states hay stocks are just short and not growing much if at all.
Nebraska—In the May 4 report, compared to last report, bales of alfalfa and grass hay sold fully steady to instances $10 higher. Ground and delivered hay steady to $10 higher. Alfalfa pellets steady. Demand was very good for all forage products. All contacts said phones have been very busy this week. Many contacts are having to tell people they don’t have enough hay left for new customers. Cattlemen continue to look for a load to get them buy until summer grass turnout. This may or may not happen in some areas as pastures are very slow to grow due to lack of topsoil moisture. A widespread rain would really help and many farmers are running pivots either before or right after planting. Some pivots have been around several times this spring on alfalfa and spring planted oats. Some talk on standing hay price but nothing set in stone. One contact negotiating new crop alfalfa in the western side of the state to longtime ranching contacts for $230 to $240 on first cutting round bales.
Oklahoma—In the April 28 report, compared to the last report, hay trade is slow with moderate demand. The western part of Oklahoma did receive much-needed moisture. New crop hay has been put on hold due to the rain across Oklahoma. The pricing of hay is still undetermined because of the unknown number of bales that need to be cut to determine the cost of harvest. Next report will be released May 12.
Texas—In the May 5 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. First cutting of alfalfa and grass hay has either been cut or is in the process of being laid down. Price discovery is underway however no trades have been reported as of yet. Hay demand is very good across the state. Cooler temperatures accompanied by moisture moved across the state over the last week. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the early spring months. Producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of last seasons hay. Next report will be released May 19.
South Dakota—In the May 5 report, compared to last report, all types and classes of hay remain steady to firm. Turnout time is quickly nearing but grass has been slow to grow as the temps weren’t warm enough yet to really get it to pop. Alfalfa has greened up but little growth has occurred yet but now the forecast looks like winter is finally behind us. Cool conditions seemed to hold on a long time, with mornings around the freezing mark really hampered the growth of grass and alfalfa. Very good demand remains for all types of hay, many growers are sold out. Turnout time is quickly approaching and grass has greened up but more rain is needed in the driest regions.
New Mexico—In the May 5 report, compared to report, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade very active, demand very good on limited supplies as hay farmers are just getting started on the first cutting in the southern part of the state. Conditions are dry and no rain in the forecast. Water release from the dam will be May 12. Hay prices continue to trade high relative to last year due to high input costs.
Wyoming—In the May 4 report, compared to two weeks ago, reported hay sales sold steady. Demand was good with livestock owners still looking to buy hay. Farming in behind schedule in most areas of the state. Some producers have started to run water on hay crops in different areas.
Montana—In the April 28 report, compared to last report, hay sold generally steady. Demand for hay was mostly moderate to good for light offerings. Demand slipped slightly this week as many ranchers are turning cows and grass cattle out early due to high hay costs and leftover fall grass. Some ranchers and small producers are letting small single load quantities of excess hay go. Advertised prices show some are willing to take less money as many expect an abundant new crop. Hay continues to sell into Texas and Oklahoma as hay prices in the southern plains remains above $300 per ton. About 60% of hay in this weeks report sold into these states. Many continue to catch back hauls to help cut shipping costs. Next report will be released May 12.
