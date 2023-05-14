HAY

Colorado—In the May 4 report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades on horse hay and grinder hay. Growers are feeling out the new crop market with offers, but no contracts have been finalized. Dairy contracts on green chopped triticale are starting to get finalized. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.

Missouri—In the May 4 report, compared to last report, The supply of hay is light, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. Some areas of the state are reporting drought conditions. There has been some guys cutting and wrapping some hay now trying their best to restock supplies. Grasses like fescue and orchard grass that should be cut in the next month or so and make up most of the states hay stocks are just short and not growing much if at all.

