Colorado—According to the March 19 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light on feedlot and dairy hay. Hay producers in the south- west part of the state are experiencing difficulty find- ing trucks to haul hay as the oilfield continues to slow down. The price spread between dairy quality alfalfa and grinder hay continues to grow due to inventories.
Iowa—For the reporting period March 2 to 13, compared to last report, prices on higher quality alfalfa steady while all other classes of hay were weak to $10 lower.
Kansas—According to the March 24 report, the hay market trade slow. Prices nudged slightly higher for good grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered while lower quality grinding alfalfa stayed steady. Recent drops in the cattle, grain, and global markets seem to have had limited impacts on the hay market at this time.
Missouri—According to the March 19 report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moder- ate, and prices are steady. Cattle are starting to chase the green grass and not eating as much hay now especially on days it happens to be warm and dry. Most farmers are continuing to feed some however in order to let pastures get a good jump and get ahead of grazing.
Montana—In the March 20 report, compared to the last week, all classes of hay sold steady to firm. Local hay sales improved this week as horse hay guys and ranchers purchased higher quality hay for calving. Light supplies of high quality hay continue to be seen across the state. Feeder quality hay supplies are mostly moderate in squares and moderate to heavy in rounds, however these supplies have tightened slightly over the last two weeks.
Nebraska—In the March 20 report, compared to last week, alfalfa, grass hay, ground and delivered hay and alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand picked up a tick from some feedlots needing “grinding” type hay. There is quite a lot of average to lower quality feed left sell in the eastern two-thirds of the state.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the March 19 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was at a standstill again this week, trade remains steady. Most of the alfalfa quoted at the top of the price ranges, had to be flawless. Heavy rainfall across the trade area has hampered hay trade and movement. Producers are about a month and a half way from new crop hay and hoping markets will have come back to some sort of normalcy.
