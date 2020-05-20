Colorado—In the May 14 report, compared to last week, trade activity and demand light. Hay prices remain steady on retail/stable hay with moderate buyer interest but light sales. Spot market activity on feedlot and dairy hay inactive. Bulk of feedlot and dairy hay market activity on receiving previously contracted hay.
Iowa—In the May 12 report for the reporting period of April 27 to May 8, compared to last report, prices on premium alfalfa steady while all other classes of hay were steady.
Kansas—In the May 19 report, hay market trade slow; demand light; spot market activity on feedlot and dairy hay is virtually inactive. Most of the activity is on previously contracted hay. Reports are coming in that alfalfa hay is hitting the ground, but tonnages are lower due to freeze damage, insects, and dry conditions.
Missouri—In the May 14 report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light, and prices are mostly steady. About the only hay that has been baled has been wrapped at this point and there has been a fair amount of that done as producers can get in fields. Sun and some warm would be much appreciated to get hay and pastures growing at a faster rate.
Montana—In the May 15 report compared to the last week, alfalfa and mixed hay sold fully steady on very light movement. Many producers have sold out over the last few weeks or are content with holding hay over due to dry conditions in many locations. Many ranchers have turned out or are in the process of doing so. This has further limited demand. All hay buying is occurring on an as need basis.
Nebraska—In the May 14 report, compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was light. Cattlemen continue to pinch where they can as some only need a few bales to get to summer grass. So, only a few they will buy as they bring a flatbed instead of having a semi deliver a full load. Warmer days on the horizon as the crops and forages really will appreciate the warmth.
New Mexico—In the May 15 report, compared to last week, hay prices were steady. Trade active, demand good. The southern and southwestern regions, are into their second cutting. The eastern region almost done with their first cutting. Some rain reported in the state but remains mostly dry.
Oklahoma—In the May 14 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement is slow but beginning to move. Few early prices are reportedly lower but producers are reporting that finding a true value is difficult. Most everyone has their first cutting of alfalfa done or in the heart of it. Dairy hay is extremely slow as cutbacks are taking place in that industry as well. With warmer weather, bermuda grass is just starting to show and producers expecting a first cutting of that hay come June.
South Dakota—In the May 15 report, compared to last week, alfalfa was steady and grass hay steady. Good demand for grinding quality alfalfa to use in feedyard rations as distillers grains have become harder to find, light demand for the really low quality grass that remains pretty abundant. With new crop hay a few weeks away hay users are not chasing the market. Area hay auctions continue to see large offerings of lower quality hay.
Texas—In the May 15 report, compared to last report, hay trades are mostly steady in all regions, and firm in South Texas. New crop prices in South Texas are in line with old crop. New crop has yet to be established in all other regions.
Wyoming—In the May 14 report, compared to last week, baled hay, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured pellets steady on a light test. Warmer temps in the forecast should help with forage growth in the upcoming days. Few contacts still have some small and large squares of hay left to sell.
