HAY

Colorado—In the July 20 report, compared to last report, trade activity and demand moderate. Hay trades are starting to gain momentum as first cutting gets wrapped up across the state. Areas that have received a lot of rain since mid May have created challenges in putting up hay that will test. Later cut alfalfa with low test is going to be moving into the grinder markets. Producers have struggled to put up hay without any rain on it.

Missouri—In the July 20 report, compared to last report, hay demand is good to very good. The supply is light. Hay prices are firm. Rains have continued to fall around the state. Some areas have seen some green appear from the moisture but many areas are going to need a lot more before any improvement will really be seen. Emergency CRP haying and grazing was opened up this week, approximately 58% of the state falls under guidelines that will allow haying or grazing request to be granted. Land owners must contact local FSA offices prior to any activity or to get more information.

