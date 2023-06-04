HAY

Colorado—In the May 18 report, trade activity very light on good demand. All trades reported this week were on horse hay. Growers continue to put pricing available for new crop hay. No new crop trades have been reported as of yet. Offers are being thrown around for alfalfa hayleage in the $180-$190 standing range, but no trades have been reported. Rain also helped to revive winter wheat and benefited emerging summer crops. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.

Missouri—In the May 25 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light and demand is light to moderate. Many producers pulled into the hay fields over the last week. Some because it is just that time others in an effort to prevent army worms from eating what grass is there. Thus far no one is bragging about yields and those type of reports aren’t expected due to late cold spells then lack of moisture which has resulted in not a lot of growth and early maturity for fescue and orchard grass which makes up a lot of the hay fields around the state. Farmers desperately needing to rebuild supplies following last year’s disappointing harvest. Thus far new crop prices seem to be mostly steady with how last even though some input prices have fallen along with fuel cost the lack of supplies are holding prices steady.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.