HAY

Colorado—In the Oct. 20 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. Prices steady on horse hay. Few trades on feedlot hay with active bids yielding little interest as growers holding hay to see where the markets go. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Oct. 16, fourth cutting alfalfa harvested is 66%. Stored feed supplies were rated 10% very short, 30% short, 54% adequate, and 6% surplus.

Missouri—In the Oct. 20 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light to moderate and demand is moderate and prices mostly steady. The growing season officially came to an end with record setting lows and a hard freeze this week. Several producers in the state are already feeding hay and some have been for a bit. Drought conditions continue to worsen and in some of the driest areas there is concern about water supplies now.

Tags

