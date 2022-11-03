HAY

Colorado—In the Oct. 27 report, compared to last report, trade activity moderate on very good demand for horse hay markets. Prices steady on horse hay. Few trades on feedlot hay with active bids yielding little interest as growers holding hay to see where the markets go. Stock ponds for cattle remain low to non-existent and pastures are providing marginal feed, with supplemental feed required for many. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for the week ending Oct. 23, fourth cutting alfalfa harvested is 70% compared to 84% from last year. Stored feed supplies were rated 9% very short, 29% short, 56% adequate, and 6% surplus.

Missouri—In the Oct. 27 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light to moderate and demand is moderate and prices mostly steady. Rains fell around the state with many areas reporting in the 1 to 3 inch range. It has been so dry however that the moisture was absorbed so fast the creeks didn’t even start to run and combines were back in the fields the very next day. It’s nearly impossible to drive any distance without seeing trailers loaded with hay on the roads now. Many farmers know they don’t have enough for winter and currently feeding so the market is pretty active.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.