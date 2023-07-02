HAY

Colorado—In the June 15 report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades this week on horse hay. Growers continue to put pricing available for new crop hay. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.

Missouri—In the June 22 report, compared to last report, hay demand is good to very good with a lot of buyer interest. The supply is light. Hay prices are steady to firm. Farmers around the state continue to burn a lot of fuel and clock long days as hay harvest is still going at a good clip. As of the latest report earlier this week about 70 percent of haying is complete now (first cutting of alfalfa is basically done). Drought conditions took another big jump and declined even more. Some reports of guys already feeding hay as there is no grass in the worst areas.

