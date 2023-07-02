Colorado—In the June 15 report, trade activity very light on good demand. Few trades this week on horse hay. Growers continue to put pricing available for new crop hay. Due to limited sales and price changes, this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay move.
Missouri—In the June 22 report, compared to last report, hay demand is good to very good with a lot of buyer interest. The supply is light. Hay prices are steady to firm. Farmers around the state continue to burn a lot of fuel and clock long days as hay harvest is still going at a good clip. As of the latest report earlier this week about 70 percent of haying is complete now (first cutting of alfalfa is basically done). Drought conditions took another big jump and declined even more. Some reports of guys already feeding hay as there is no grass in the worst areas.
Nebraska—In the June 22 report, compared to last report, hay sales mostly steady on a light test of new crop hay. Many producers would like steady money from last year sales for their first cutting, but most buyers have been reluctant to pay that. However, there has been some fully steady hay purchased at steady money to last year in the eastern third of the state where the drought is very persistent. Also, large and small square bales being shipped out of state is a sought-after market. Some hay producers in the central and eastern areas have started on second cutting of hay this week. Producers in the western side of the state continue to struggle to get first cutting mowed and baled from all the rains. Some are thinking of green chopping this cutting that is roughly three weeks behind schedule.
Oklahoma—In the June 23 report, compared to the last report, hay trade is slow with limited demand. When it comes to pricing, a footing still hasn’t been found. Oklahoma is still trying to catch up with getting hay cut or out of the field. Due to the rainfall, they keep having to put off time in the field along with wheat harvest. We still have producers trying to restock their inventory from last year’s drought. Rainfall continues across the state, but it has mainly been in western Oklahoma. While rain is needed in western Oklahoma, the north-central and eastern part of Oklahoma is beginning to need widespread showers as drought beings to move in over those areas. Next report will be released July 7.
Texas—In the June 16 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady, but prices are beginning to soften in some regions with pasture conditions improving and some carry over of last years hay crop lessening demand. First cutting of alfalfa and grass hay has been cut, however untimely rains in the majority of the regions has a good portion of the crop being marketed as commercial cow hay. The weather has been more cooperative for second cutting in the west and the south allowing for higher quality hay to be marketed in those regions. Hay fields and rangelands in the south, central, and east portions of the state are still in good shape but severe heat is pushing the potential to quickly decline without a break in the heat or some additional moisture. Wet conditions and flooding in the Panhandle has kept farmers out of the fields. As a result, first cutting has either been rained on or will be cut at a higher level of maturity. Next report will be released June 30.
South Dakota—In the June 23 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay steady. Good demand for new crop hay, yet there is some resistance to price from dairy operators as milk prices around $15/cwt are putting pressure on their margins. Second cutting has begun, tonnage is light as the rains were too spotty East River. Corn is showing great stress in the driest areas. Rain in the forecast for the weekend and is desperately needed.
New Mexico—In the June 23 report, compared to last report, alfalfa hay steady. Trade active, demand good. The second cutting is on-going in the southern and eastern part of the region. A few hay producers are in the third cutting. The northern part of the state is in the first cutting.
Wyoming—In the June 22 report, compared to last report, alfalfa cubes and sun-cured alfalfa pellets sold steady. No other cash hay on the market for a comparison. Most alfalfa producers are still waiting for the rains to stop across the state to put up first cutting of alfalfa. Some contacts have chopped their hay and sent it to either a dairy or feedlot. Others still fighting the process of mowing and crossing their fingers that the alfalfa will dry out before the next rain. It appears that there will be tons of discolored first cutting alfalfa for sale this year. More than likely it will go to a feedlot to be ground into a ration. Right now, most fields are around three weeks overdue on being baled. This drawn-out first cutting will make producers have less cutting overall this growing season.
Montana—In the June 23 report, compared to last report, hay sold fully steady. Demand from out of state buyers was moderate to good as several loads shipped south to Kansas and Oklahoma where drought concerns remain. Most producers are out of hay for the season and are focusing on new crop hay. Wet conditions have kept producers from cutting as abundant rainfall has been seen across much of the state. Cooler weather has helped as many stands remain per-bloom or are just starting to bloom. New crop contracts are starting to be written and producers report moderate demand to start the marketing season. Hay contracts are starting out steady to 25.00 lower than June 22’, however, drought conditions are much improved from last year. Pests are a battle for many producers as some are fighting a variety of insects that are causing major damage especially across southern Montana. Winter kill has been widely reported in western Montana and some producers lost a substantial number of acres. Many producers in southern Montana remain concerned that first cutting hay is slow to go in the bale due to weather and many show concerns about the quality of hay if it continues a rainy pattern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.