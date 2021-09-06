Colorado—In the Aug. 26 report, compared to last week, trade activity moderate on good demand. Small squares of horse quality hay in the southern regions of the state bringing $10 to $12 per bale. Yields in the mountains and northwest Colorado areas are better this year, but still below average. Weather in southeast Colorado has been hot and dry, contributing to the growing demand on hay and firm pricing for horse and ranch quality hay. Hay production in the Wet Mountain Valley is approximately 75 percent complete with hay yields widely varying. A number of producers are either planning to or actually harvesting land that has been out of production for the last 5 years, but due to lower yields, supply is not expected to be impacted.
Missouri—In the Aug. 26 report, compared to last report, hay movement is slow. The supply of hay is moderate and demand is light to moderate and prices mostly steady. The last full week of August proved to be the hottest week of the year so far. Temperatures around the state made it not only unpleasant but dangerous to do much work outside of an air conditioned cab. Still getting several reports of producers finding pretty high infestations of army worms reaching well into northern parts of the state. Some reports of some corn chopping getting underway this week as well.
Nebraska—In the Aug. 26 report, compared to last week, alfalfa and grass hay sold steady to $5 higher, ground and delivered hay in the Platte Valley steady to $10 higher and in the west sold steady. Dehydrated and sun-cured alfalfa pellets steady. Demand and buyer inquiry was good this week. Quite a lot of out of state inquiry adds additional upward pressure on the hay market. Some out of state cattlemen have decided to bring the cows to the feed instead of taking the feed to the cows. Several reports these cows will be on cornstalks this fall and are coming from North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana. Silage choppers are getting ramped up and will be in full force next week across the region.
Oklahoma—In the Aug. 19 report, compared to the last report Aug. 6, hay trade remains slow to moderate for much of the state. Many areas across the state received heavy rainfall over the past two weeks, slowing some hay production and causing some issues in the field. High quality alfalfa trade remains slow on light supply, and late rains lowering quality. Many dairies continue to look for cheaper rations with low milk prices and increasing grain prices. Cattle prices continue to improve as corn prices level, but producers are holding off hay purchasing as rainfall continues helping pastures for most of the state.
Texas—In the Aug. 19 report, compared to the last report, hay prices are mostly steady. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. Producers in the south have finally got a break from the rains, which have them allowed them to get into the fields and begin harvesting. There is still a lot of off grade hay with some stripe in it is on the market due to excessive rains while producers were bailing in all regions. As a result, grinding quality or off grade hay has cheapened up due to excess supply. According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, producers in the north and central parts of Texas have started cutting hay to prevent losses to armyworms while others were spraying. In the west and central portions, producers are reporting problems with grasshoppers and army worms. Next report will be released Sept. 3.
New Mexico—In the Aug. 27 report, compared to last week, alfalfa prices steady. Beardless wheat steady on limited supplies. Trade moderate to active, demand moderate to good. The southern and southwestern part of New Mexico are in the fifth cutting. In the eastern part of the state the fifth cutting is underway. The northern part of the state are finished with the third cutting. Some hay being stored for the winter.
South Dakota—In the Aug. 27 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay remains steady. Demand is very good for all qualities and classes of hay as the severe drought conditions have greatly reduced grazing and supplies of forage. Cow-calf operators are already beginning to wean their calves and ship them to market as they try to stretch their feed supplies to keep their cow herd intact to the greatest extent possible. There has been some rain across the state, along with cooler temps, but much more will be needed to end this drought. Corn chopping in full swing across the state, which will help cattle producers that are short of feed, especially so in the northern part of the state were a large amount of acres are producing very little grain and are being chopped and sold to neighbors with cattle operations.
Wyoming—In the Aug. 26 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay sold steady to $5 higher with all other baled products steady. Light rain reported across different areas of the state. Contacts stated phones have been busy and quite a lot of hay is moving. Quality and type of hay has not been a concern for the buyers this season. There main concern, will I have enough hay till next spring. Some cattlemen continue to reduce their herds for the amount of winter grazing and hay they have.
Montana—In the Aug. 27 report, compared to last week, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay remains very good. Rain has been spotty over the last week but several locations continue to pick up showers and thunderstorms. Hay from other states is starting to be delivered into Montana. Several big sales of hay were purchased out of South Dakota and Nebraska this week with delivered prices from $200-$250. With barley and wheat harvest in full swing tons of straw is currently being bailed. With heavy supplies seen prices for these commodities prices have fallen. Hay sales remain slow as many large ranches have already bought hay for the year and others are waiting until after they market their calves for the season. Despite rainfall over the last week all drought categories remain unchanged.
