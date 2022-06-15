Colorado—In the June 9 report, compared to last report, trade activity light on good demand for horse hay and retail markets. Trade inactive on all other hay markets. Widespread rainfall across the state brought much needed drought relief. A late frost this spring, coupled with dry, cool weather early on has delayed first cutting alfalfa in most of northern Colorado, potentially eliminating one whole cutting. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s High Plains Summary for June 7, more than 1.5 inches of rainfall this past week, along with soil moisture and long-term SPIs, supported a change from exceptional to extreme drought in parts of southeastern Colorado. Widespread beneficial rainfall, exceeding 1 inch, this past week prompted a 1-class improvement to much of eastern Colorado.
Missouri—In the June 9 report, compared to last report, hay supply is moderate and demand is light to moderate. Hay prices are steady to firm. Lack of any extended dry time has pushed hay harvest back just slightly below the five year average. However the extended forecast for the upcoming week looks promising at this point and likely many acres will get baled next week. There is more hay being offered around the state now as supplies slowly grow with harvest.
Nebraska—In the June 9 report, compared to last week, old crop hay in squares and round bales sold steady. Ground and delivered and alfalfa pellets steady. Limited amount of new crop hay reported, not enough for a market test. Standing alfalfa hay price ranges from $100 to $120 per ton across the state. Several reports from east to west on hail and wind damage from thunderstorms that blew across the state early in the week. Hail reports from pea to tennis ball or large in many areas. Hard to say how many acres of forages were damaged from these storms but a lot more acres than anyone wanted. Most of the state is short on available baled forages and the destruction of some of the first cutting of alfalfa doesn’t help. Plus, some reports of weevils and damage from the frost a couple weeks ago has showed up on less than normal tonnage. Some fields of corn and soybeans were also damaged in the strong thunderstorms.
Oklahoma—In the June 3 report, compared to the last report, the old crop has finally gone and the new crop is here. The same story moisture continues to move across the state of Oklahoma which has helped and hurt parts of Oklahoma trying to prepare for their new crop. Moisture has helped crop production in Western Oklahoma but unfortunately, it has also, slowed or stopped the wheat production and continues to hinder parts of the east by continuing to receive too much rain in a short amount of time. Due to the having so much rain it has also slowed or stopped production in the east. Positive note the rain has allowed most of the central and all of eastern Oklahoma to be out of the drought conditions. Western Oklahoma is still in need of rain to help release themselves out of the drought conditions which are still in extreme to exceptional drought conditions. Next report will be released June 18.
Texas—In the June 10 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain mostly firm to $10 higher in all regions. Hay demand remains good. Spotty rains have been recorded across most of the state which has lead to slight improvements in the extreme to exceptional drought categories statewide. First cutting is underway across much of the state. Yields on dryland fields look to be short. Pasture and rangeland conditions are in poor condition in the West, Panhandle, portions of the Central and South. As a result, supplemental feeding is taking place in those regions. Next report will be released June 24.
New Mexico—In the June 10 report, compared to last week, alfalfa hay prices steady. Trade very active, demand very good. The prices push on higher due to drought conditions and increased input costs. The southern and eastern part of the state are finished with their second cutting. Dry conditions continue across New Mexico with scattered rain in a few areas. Wild fires continue in parts of the state.
South Dakota—In the June 10 report, compared to last week, very few reported sales this week. Alfalfa producers, for the most part, have waited until the forecast cleared to make their first cutting which looks to be this weekend or early next week. The cold dry spring slowed alfalfa growth, the rains then came but that caused first cutting to be delayed by nearly two weeks. Drought conditions still remain along and west of the Missouri river, East River is in better shape but still there are areas that need rain.
Wyoming—In the June 2 report, compared to two weeks ago, sun-cured alfalfa pellets and alfalfa hay cubes sold steady. No test on bales of hay. Visiting with hay contacts many think it will be the middle of June before much hay will be cut and baled. Cooler than normal temperatures have held off the springtime growth of alfalfa, timothy, triticale, and other forages. Some reports of winter kill in some of the perennial hay fields. Some areas of the state received a nice rain over Memorial Day weekend and has improved the drought conditions in some counties. Several counties are listed at abnormally dry instead of moderate drought like the drought monitor showed a few weeks ago. Next report will be released June 16.
Montana—In the June 10 report, compared to last week, hay sold mostly $10 to $15 lower. Demand for hay was light to moderate. Old crop hay sales were light this week, however lower prices were noticed as rains have been timely and a good crop of new crop hay is expected. New crop hay contracts are slow to develop, however asking prices have dropped in recent weeks as a bumper crop is expected in many locations, but especially in eastern and southern Montana. Asking prices in eastern Montana are $180 to $215 FOB, while central Montana prices are $225 to $250 FOB, as these locations are closer to drought stricken areas. Most producers are not willing to establish a price until the hay is in the bale. Some producers along the Yellowstone River valley are starting to cut first cutting this week, however locations in central and northern Montana say it will be an additional two weeks to a month before they cut first cutting. According to the drought monitor 75.12% of the state is in moderate drought or worse, down 7.65% from two weeks ago; 29.31% of the state is in an severe drought or worse, 30.95% decrease from two weeks ago; 13.03% of the state is in extreme drought or worse, down 3.77% from two weeks ago; 4.09% of the state is in an exceptional drought, up 4.09% from two weeks ago.
