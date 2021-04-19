Colorado—In the April 8 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on good demand for new crop contracted feedlot hay. Trade activity light on good demand for stable quality hay. In Northeast Colorado, the bulk of trades were for horse hay. Prices steady. Contracting began on first cutting 2021 crop alfalfa based off standing price contracts at $125. In Southeast Colorado, all trades were on horse hay with prices steady. Southwest Colorado trade on horse hay with steady prices. Mountains and northwest Colorado trades on mid squares of horse hay traded $10/bale higher. Trade inactive in the San Luis Valley.
Missouri—In the April 8 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. Many farmers got back into the fields early this week. Fertilizer was being spread although there was some areas in which there was reports that suppliers were out and waiting for more to arrive. Work was halted midweek however as rains passed over the state. Some reports of alfalfa being cut in neighboring states such as Oklahoma. Some of those producers saying it was a week or two early but weevils had already shown up so it was a cut or spray decision.
Nebraska—In the April 8 report, compared to last week alfalfa, grass hay and ground and delivered forages steady. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets and sun-cured alfalfa pellets steady. All contacts stated phones continue to be busy for this time of year. Especially from out of state buyers. Farmers have been busy prepping fields for corn, alfalfa and other spring crops to be planted in the near future. NASS weekly crop report showed 18% of the oats have been planted compared to 12% last year with 2% emerged. Spotty rain showers across the state this week with some pea size hail in the mix. Many areas of the state could use a nice all day rain.
Oklahoma—In the April 1 report, compared to the last report March 18, hay trade remains somewhat slow as spring is around the corner. Many producers are reporting that with the warm nights alfalfa fields are as much as 6 inches tall, yet very rough so first cutting could be mostly grinder hay. No trades of ground alfalfa last week for a trend. Demand remains moderate as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains light to moderate for farmers and ranchers as grass is starting to grow.
Texas—In the April 2 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in all regions. Soil moisture levels have shortened, as high winds and warmer temperatures have been the story across the majority of the state. Field prep and planting is taking place, but higher input costs especially in the form of fertilizer has some producers concerned. Due to limited sales and price changes this report will be released bi-weekly until more volumes of hay is moving
Kansas—In the April 13 report, compared to the last report, Hay market prices were steady across the state; Demand was light to moderate and deliveries slowed a bit more this past week. The alfalfa has greened up and stands range in height from 3- to 8-inches in some areas and folks have been busy spraying for weeds and pests, with both weevil and aphids making their appearance in fields. It won’t be long now before those swathers are out and running.
New Mexico—This report will resume in the spring of 2021.
South Dakota—In the April 9 report, compared to last week, few reported sales this week, alfalfa hay rather steady. Moderate demand for alfalfa, best demand remains from out of state dairies for large squares of higher testing alfalfa. Light demand from in state buyers as the mild winter reduced the need for supplemental hay feeding. Light demand for corn stalks and straw, again due to the mild winter as cattle did not need the bedding that they normally would. Rain across East River SD bringing more than 1.5 inches for the week, West River still in need of good spring moisture to fill dams and to sustain grass growth. Very warm conditions began last week along with high winds and high fire danger. Fires broke out in the western side of the state and were difficult to contain. Area hay auctions still seeing large volumes of hay being offered as the supply remains plentiful.
Wyoming—In the April 8 report, compared to last week all reported hay sold steady. Demand was good. Spotty rain showers in some areas of the state.
Montana—In the April 9 report, compared to the last week, hay sold steady to firm. Demand was mostly good. Hay movement was moderate this week. Buyers continue to buy hay on an as need basis. Much of the feeder quality hay supply has been exhausted and buyers are purchasing dairy quality hay to keep cows happy and from chasing grass. Many small sales of dairy hay sold this week. Some producers are starting to pull the trigger on new crop contracts. Demand for new crop hay is very good. Drought concerns remain high and producers continue to watch soil moisture levels as they try to plant new seedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.