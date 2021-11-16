Hay market prices steady for alfalfa and grass hay and trades remained slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 16.
Most hay activity remained quiet as everyone continues to finish up harvest, battling high humidity and rain chances. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for the week of Nov. 9, primarily dry weather occurred in the High Plains region this week. Minor precipitation amounts occurred in south-central Kansas. A couple minor improvements to conditions occurred in western Kansas. Abnormally dry conditions remained near 17%, moderate drought remained at 9%, and severe drought remained at 3%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280 with an instance at $315. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $180-$190. Grinding alfalfa, $175-$190. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $85-$95, large rounds, $75/bale. For the week ending Nov. 13, 6,084 tons of grinding alfalfa and 300 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Nov. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $200.33, down $1.70 from the previous month, usage was 583 tons/day, equal to last month and total usage was 18,156 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa steady, ground/delivered steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $195-$205. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $225-$235, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $85-$95, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $100-$105, large squares, $110-$120. Good oat hay, large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Nov. 13, 6,994 tons of grinding alfalfa and 507 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Nov. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $183.30, down $1.23 from the previous month, usage was 290 tons/day, down 3% and total usage was 9,004 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $250-$260. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $160-$170. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$130, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Nov. 13, 988 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central-northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $90-$100. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $125-$135, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Nov. 13, 520 tons of grinding alfalfa and 202 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
