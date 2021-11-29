Hay market prices steady for alfalfa and grass hay and trades remained slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 23.
Most hay activity remained quiet as everyone continues to finish up harvest with lots of milo still in fields. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for the week of Nov. 16, drought worsened and expanded in some locations in eastern Colorado and western Kansas, as soil moisture continued to decrease and precipitation deficits on the short- and long-term continued to grow. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. Next report will be issued Dec. 7.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280 with an instance at $315. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $180-$190. Grinding alfalfa, $175-$190. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $85-$95, large rounds, $75/bale. Wheat straw, large rounds, $60-$75. For the week ending Nov. 20, 8,301 tons of grinding alfalfa and 300 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa steady, ground/delivered steady to $5 lower, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $225-$235, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $85-$95, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large round, $100-$105, large squares, $110-$120. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $90-$100. For the week ending Nov. 20, 6,016 tons of grinding alfalfa and 507 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $250-$260. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $160-$170. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$130, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Nov. 20, 942 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $130-$140; Ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $90-$100. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $125-$135, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Nov. 20, 1,570 tons of grinding alfalfa and 627 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
