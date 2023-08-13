HAY

Compared to the last report, demand and trade activity remains slow, prices were steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 8.

The state is divided in two, between the “haves and the have nots.” Those who have gotten the bulk of the rain this summer, and who reside in the southwest and northeast regions, have an abundance of grinding quality hay, and fall crops look good. Those who have not received much rain, are struggling to get any type of hay put up, yields are light, ponds are going dry, and crops are going backwards. These folks generally reside diagonally across the state from Norton County to Montgomery County. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

