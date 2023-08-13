Compared to the last report, demand and trade activity remains slow, prices were steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 8.
The state is divided in two, between the “haves and the have nots.” Those who have gotten the bulk of the rain this summer, and who reside in the southwest and northeast regions, have an abundance of grinding quality hay, and fall crops look good. Those who have not received much rain, are struggling to get any type of hay put up, yields are light, ponds are going dry, and crops are going backwards. These folks generally reside diagonally across the state from Norton County to Montgomery County. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady; grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $220-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, new crop, $250-$260, fair/weedy/grassy large rounds, $180-$190, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares new crop, $250-$260. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, new crop, $280-$290. Oat hay, new crop 3x4 squares, $160-$170. Teff, large rounds, $180-$185. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $180-$195. For the week ending Aug. 5, 5,870 tons of grinding alfalfa and 25 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered and alfalfa pellets steady; and movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $12/bale; Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $295-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds new crop, $250–$260 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, new crop, $250-$260 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $280-$290. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $320-$335, 17% protein, $340-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $410-$420. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $130-$140, large squares, new crop, $150-$160, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Brome, new crop large rounds, $165-$185, large square 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $175-$185, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Oat hay, large 3x4 squares, $195-$205 delivered, oat /straw, large rounds, $100 fob. Mixed grass CRP large rounds, $115-$125. Wheat straw, large rounds, $125-$135, small squares, $5-$6/bale. For the week ending Aug. 5, 7,050 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay mixed, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $270-$280 delivered. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $270-$280. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $180-$190/ton, large 3x4 squares, $165-$175, large rounds, $145-$155. Brome, large squares, $175-$185. For the week ending Aug. 5, 639.5 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa, steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, 3x3 squares, $300 new crop first cutting. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $295-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $250-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $280-$300.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, grass steady; movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $13/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow, 3x4 squares, $230-$240. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $245-$255, large 3x4 squares, $240-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Bluestem grass hay, small squares new crop, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $150-$200. Brome: small squares, $10-$11/bale, large rounds, $135-$145, large 3x4 squares, $185-$195. Wheat straw, large rounds, $110-$125, large squares, $120-$130. Corn stalks, large squares, $100-$125 fob. For the week ending Aug. 5, 950 tons of grinding alfalfa and 395 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
