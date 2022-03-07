Compared to the last report, hay market prices remained steady for alfalfa and grass hay; movement remains slow although producers stated that they had received more inquiries from people wanting to buy and to sell, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 1.
The hay market at this time seems to be in a time of “unpredictable uncertainty”, with so many factors we have never dealt with before effecting the market. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for Feb. 22, following two weeks of worsening conditions across the central Great Plains, additional degradations were made to parts of Kansas and southern Nebraska. Currently, abnormally dry conditions decreased to near 14%, moderate drought decreased to 41.5%, severe drought increased to 25% and extreme drought remained near 6%. Prices based on averages, and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $190-$200. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $75/bale. For the week ending Feb. 26, 6,611 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$240, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $95-$100, large squares, $110-$120. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. For the week ending Feb. 26, 6,486 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,075 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Bermuda grass, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $105-$115. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$75. For the week ending Feb. 26, 1,410 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $145-$155; Ground and delivered, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $90-$100. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Feb. 26, 1,046 tons of grinding alfalfa and 350 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
