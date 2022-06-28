Compared to the last report, prices have remained steady but there is a definite strength to the market for all types of new crop forage, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, June 28.
Input cost for the producer has also risen, as with everything else in the world, and they are dealing with higher costs for fuel, parts, transportation, labor, fertilizer, and herbicide/pesticide, all of which will be reflected in price. In addition, movement has lagged, but producers report they are extremely busy right now. Seems as though everything needs to be done at the same time, haying, harvesting, spraying, planting; too much to do and not enough help to do it.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for June 21st, much of the High Plains Region has seen beneficial rainfall and temperatures averaging near to below-normal over the past 30 days, with the exception of a few locations. Here in Kansas, the central and eastern regions were the primary recipients of rain last week while the western half of the state continues to struggle with drought. Abnormally dry conditions increased to 15%, moderate drought decreased to near 19%, severe drought increased to near 13%, extreme drought remained near 15%, and exceptional drought remained at 1%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $12/bale. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Stock or dry cow, $200-$210. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $190-$200, new crop, $200-$215 delivered; new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, old crop, $210-$220, new crop, $235-$245. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$9/bale, large rounds, $125-$135 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $155-$160 delivered. Brome, large rounds, $180-$190 delivered. For the week ending June 25, 6,825 tons of grinding alfalfa and 300 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered and alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Good stock cow, $180-$200. New crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $175-$180 delivered, new crop, $190-$205. Ground and delivered, $200-$210. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245-$250, 17% protein, $250-$260, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $150-$160 delivered. For the week ending June 25, 5,329.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, old crop grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $190-$200. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $155-$165, new crop, $175-$200. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $100-$120, old crop large rounds, $75-$80. Brome, old crop 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $115-$130. For the week ending June 25, 892 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1.10-1.15/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $180-$190. Sudan, utility large rounds, $80-$90.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $165-$175, new crop, $175-$185, with an instance at $200. Ground and delivered, $175-$185. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, good large rounds, $85-$100. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $95-$110, new crop 3x4 squares, $145-$150 delivered. For the week ending June 25, 2,144 tons of grinding alfalfa and 400 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
