20221205-hay-1.jpg

Producers can reduce hay loss with proper storage, says University of Missouri Extension specialist Charles Ellis. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Spradley, MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.)

Good-quality hay bales are like precious gems. They’re valuable and worthy of your safest storage, says Charles Ellis, University of Missouri Extension field specialist in agricultural engineering.

Proper storage is one way producers can reduce hay waste. Ellis offers a few steps to consider when deciding what hay to store:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.