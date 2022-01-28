Compared to the last report, hay market prices remained mostly steady for alfalfa and steady for grass hay; movement remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Jan. 25.
Grinders indicated that feed yards have backed off on accepting loads this past week, in an effort to help control costs. As prices continue to rise on everything, most agree that any profit you had last year is quickly getting eaten up by input costs. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for the week of Jan. 18, Kansas saw a slight deterioration of the abnormally dry and severe drought categories. Abnormally dry conditions increased to 23%, moderate drought remained at 44%, severe drought increased to 9.5% and extreme drought stayed steady at 4.5%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $190-$200. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $75/bale. Wheat, large straw rounds, $60-$75. Corn stalks, large rounds, $75 delivered. For the week ending Jan. 22, 7,231 tons of grinding alfalfa and 125 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South-central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good, stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$240, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $95-$100, large squares, $110-$120. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. Corn stalks, large rounds, $70-$75 delivered. For the week ending Jan. 22, 9,191 tons of grinding alfalfa and 582 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $140-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$130, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Jan. 22, 1,001 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Sudan, none reported. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $140-$150. Ground and delivered, $165-$175. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $90-$100. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Jan. 22, 364 tons of grinding alfalfa and, 452 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
