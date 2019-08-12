In Nebraska, compared to last week all reported forages sold steady. Buyer inquiry was light to moderate, Aug. 1.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. All hay market reports courtesy of USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180; good, large rounds, $115-$120; fair, large rounds, $95 delivered. Good prairie hay, large rounds, $100-$110; premium, small squares, $165-$170. Good brome mix hay, large rounds, $90-$100, small squares, $5.50/bale. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets 17% protein, $330; organic dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 16% protein, $375; sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $300.
Platte Valley—Premium alfalfa, small squares, $175; good, large rounds, $110-$120. Premium prairie hay, large rounds, $115. Oat hay, large rounds, $80-$85. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-stubble mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix ground and delivered, $115. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $275-$285.
Western—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $175-$180; good, large squares, $135-$160; fair, large rounds, $100. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $250-$255
In South Dakota, alfalfa and grass generally steady on a light reported volume week. Demand good still for high quality hay of all classes, straw as well.
Demand much more moderate for lower qualities, especially the rougher grinding type hay as this supply is much more plentiful.
East River—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $210; fair/good, large squares, $160; fair, large rounds, $125; utility, large rounds, $100. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Good grass, small squares, $5/bale; fair, large rounds, $110. Wheat hay, large rounds, $120. Rye grass hay, large rounds, $120. Straw, large rounds, old crop, $120, large squares, $55/bale. Good alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $160, small squares, $6/bale.
West River—No reported sales for alfalfa, grass and alfalfa/grass mix.
In Iowa, prices were higher this week, and was as much a reflection of the quality of hay and bedding being marketed.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $280-$320; premium, small squares, $280; good, large squares, $160-$170. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $200. Good grass, small squares, $130; large squares, $145-$165, large rounds, $145-$185; fair, large rounds, $110-$125; utility, large rounds, $85. Corn stalks, old crop, small squares, $125, large rounds, $25. Oat straw, small squares, $140-$190, large squares, $40-$130. Wheat straw, large rounds, $50. Rye, small squares, $160, large squares, $100. Supreme orgainc alfalfa, small squares, $330. Good organic alfalfa/grass, large squares, $140-$150.
In Wyoming, compared to last reported market baled hay sold steady. Demand was good for large and small squares getting shipped out of state. Several reports of a lot of damaged or rain on hay across the state but no confirmed prices.
Eastern—Good alfalfa, large squares, $145-$160; fair, large squares, $100; premium, small squares, $270. Premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $200; good, large squares, $180. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $250-$255.
Central/western— Good alfalfa, large squares, $160, small squares, $180. Premium orchard grass, large squares, $190, small squares, $220. Good/premium timothy, large squares, $240, small squares, $250. Good timothy/orchard grass, large squares, $190. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags, $280.
In Colorado, compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate. Bids offered from dairy and feedlots steady for the past month.
Northeast—Good/premium alfalfa medium squares, $215, retail/Stable. Good/premium alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $170, weedy; premium medium squares, $225, retail/stable. Premium orchard/brome grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $335 ($10/bale), retail/stable; good, $265 ($8/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Premium alfalfa, small squares, $250 ($8/bale), retail/stable; good, rounds, $150, rain damaged. Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Good/premium, rounds, $220, retail/stable. Good timothy/brome grass mix, medium squares, $230, retail/stable. Good rye hay, rounds, $110. Good wheat straw, rounds, $65. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $195-$205; supreme, $210, contracted. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, 90# 3-tie, $310 ($14/bale), retail/stable. Good/premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $280-$300 ($12/bale), retail/stable. Premium orchard grass hay, small squares, $340 ($11/bale), retail/stable, 95# 3-tie, $335 ($16/bale), contracted retail/stable, 90# 3-tie, $310-$335 ($14-$15/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Good/premium alfalfa, rounds, $125. Good alfalfa/brome grass hay, rounds, $125. Premium grass hay, small squares, $320 ($8.75/bale), retail/stable. Good/premium meadow grass hay, large squares, $200. Good brome grass hay, rounds, $125. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate. Hay prices are mostly steady.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185) $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180) $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170) $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150) $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $100-$125, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix). Fair/good mixed grass hay, $75-$100, small squares, $4-$6/bale; fair, large rounds, $35-$60/bale. Good bromegrass, $100-$140; fair/good bromegrass, $60-$100. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma, alfalfa and hay trade trending lower this week. Heavy supplies remain this week causing demand to be light.
Central—Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $13-$14/bale; premium, $250, delivered; fair 4 x 5 rounds, $110/bale. Good bermuda grass, 4 x 6 through 5 x 6 bales, mostly $65-$75/bale, $115 delivered, small squares $9/bale out of barn. Good mixed grass hay, 5 x 5 through 5 x 6 bales, $65/bale. Load of old crop prairie hay, $55/bale delivered.
Eastern—Supreme alfalfa, $265; premium, $250 delivered. Good grass hay, 4 x 5 1/2 bales, $35/bale. Fair, large rounds, $12/bale.
Western—Supreme/premium alfalfa, large squares, $185-$190/bale. Grinding hay, $85-$100. Good bermuda grass, 4 x 6 through 5 x 6 bales, $100-$120. Wheat hay, $90.
In Texas, hay trades were mostly steady to $5 lower. Movement was moderate with hay trade picking up with concerns about the prolonging drought taking effect. Demand moderate with some suppliers holding on to hay and storing it in barn for now.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $245-$260; good/premium, $210-$235, rained on $195; premium, small bales, delivered, $272, $8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $195-$210. Calf, $215-$220. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $190-$200; good/premium, $145-$165. Wheat, large bales, delivered, $145-$200; rained on, $95-$125. CRP, large bales, delivered, $85-$110.
Far West Texas/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290, $10-$11/bale, large squares, $260; good/premium, $245-$250; fair/good, $215-$230.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $65-$80/roll; fair/good ,1$20, $60/bale.
South Texas—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $7-$10/bale; fair/good, $5-$7/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $100-$140, $55-$70/roll.
In New Mexico, compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade active, demand moderate to good.
Eastern—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230-$265; good, $200-$220, delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales, $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220, small squares, bundle (21 bales) two tie, $320, loaded on truck; good, $200-$210, delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
South/southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$220, small bales, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good, $150-$200; fair, $130-$150 delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, round bales, $110, small bales, two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200, delivered to dairies, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, hay trade steady.
Good alfalfa, small squares, $135; fair, large rounds, $125; utility, large rounds, $100. Good grass, large rounds, $105; fair, large rounds, $75-90; utility, large rounds,$65-$70, small squares, $50-$70. Fair alfalfa/grass mix, large rounds, $110-$115; utility, large rounds, $70, small squares, $50. Straw, small squares, $4/bale; large rounds, $50-$54/bale.
In Montana, new crop alfalfa hay has hit the market and moderate to good demand was seen for all hay in squares. Hay market activity was mostly active over the last two weeks with lots of hay being sold and beginning to move.
Due to very light sales receipts this report will be released bi-monthly until early August when heavier receipts can be confirmed. This report was from July 26.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, large squares, $160-$180; good, large squares, $130, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good, large squares, $115-$125, old crop, $120, large rounds, $80-$100; utility, large rounds, $40-$60, large squares, $95-$100. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $145; fair, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large squares, $175, export, large rounds, $125; good, small squares, $130-$160; large rounds, $110; fair, large squares, $100-$125; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $240-$270; good, small squares, $160-$180.
Source: USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
