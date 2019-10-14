In Nebraska, Oct. 3, all reported forages sold steady, according to the USDA Market News Service.
Hay movement is rather slow for this time of year due to muddy road conditions to not knowing how much tonnage one might need to buy for winter feed needs and maybe lack of cash flow.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. All hay market reports courtesy of USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $100-$105, few at $115. Premium prairie hay, large rounds, $125-$130; good, large rounds, $95-$110; premium, small squares, $170-$180. Oat hay, large rounds, $80. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $300; Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $260.
Platte Valley—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $105-$110, few at $115. Premium grass hay, large rounds, $120-$130; good, large rounds, $115; fair, large rounds, $90. Oat hay, large rounds, $80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-cornstalk mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered corn stalks, $110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $275; sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $240.
Western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; fair, large squares, $130-$140. Oat/alfalfa mix, large squares, $120. Straw, large squares, $80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
In South Dakota Oct. 4, alfalfa hay steady to firm, grass not well tested. Very good demand for alfalfa in large square bales from out of state buyers, demand more moderate from in state buyers.
East River—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $235-$250; premium, large squares, $200, small squares, $6.50/bale; good, large squares, $225; fair, large squares, $175, large rounds, $120-$125. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235; 17% protein, $240. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $245. Good grass, large rounds, $120; fair, large rounds, $85; utility, large rounds, $65. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $180. Straw, large squares and rounds, $130, small squares, $5/bale.
West River—No reported alfalfa, grass or alfalfa/grass mix sales.
In Iowa, Oct. 4, it appeared that there was less hay and straw trading hands this past week even though rain kept most farmers out of the fields. Prices were steady for similar quality forages compared to the previous week.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $270-$340; premium, small squares, $210-$330, large squares, $200, large rounds, $200; good, small squares, $200. Supreme alfalfa/grass, small squares, $325; premium, small squares, $210-$270, large squares, $240-$275, large rounds, $200; good, large squares, $125-$150, large rounds, $125-$195; fair, large rounds, $80-$120. Good grass, large squares, $120-$180, large rounds, $100-$160; fair, large rounds, $80-$120; utility, large rounds, $75. Oat straw, large squares, $100, small squares, $220. Rye, small squares, $160-$210. Organic hay, none reported.
In Wyoming, Oct. 3, compared to last week hay sold steady. First hard freeze of the season across most of Wyoming was Oct. 3. Some producers still plan on cutting hay for baling purposes as many have orders of small and large squares to fulfill.
Eastern—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180, small squares, $270; good, large squares, $150-$160, $160-$170 delivered; fair, large squares, $130-$140. Premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $230; good, large squares, $200-$215. Alfalfa/oat mix, large squares, $120. Premium grass hay, large squares, $225. Straw, large squares, $70-$80. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
Western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165, large rounds, $150; fair, large squares, $120-$130; premium, small squares, $200-$220. Premium alfalfa/orchard grass, small squares, $225-$250; fair, large squares, $120-$130. Good/premium timothy, large squares, $240; Premium, small squares, $235-$250. Fair mix grasses, large squares, $120-$130. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags, $280.
In Colorado, Oct. 3, trade activity and demand light to moderate. Dry conditions have allowed silage harvest and winter wheat planting to progress.
Northeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $190-$210, small squares, $290 ($8.75/bale), retail/stable; good/premium, medium squares, $200, retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $315-$350 ($9-$10/bale), retail/stable, large squares, $370 ($12/bale), delivered retail/stable, rounds, $230. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Good alfalfa, medium squares, $200, retail/stable; premium, small squares, $240-$260 ($7.80-$8/bale), large bales, $322.50 ($10/bale), delivered. Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable, rounds, $220. Premium timothy/brome grass mix, medium squares, $220-$250, retail/stable. Good triticale hay, rounds, $110. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Premium alfalfa, large squares, 4180. Premium orchard grass, 95# 3-tie, $335 ($16/bale), retail/stable, small squares, $325 ($10.50/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium meadow grass hay, large squares, $200, small squares:, $275 ($7.50/bale), retail/stable, rounds, $220, retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri Oct. 3, hay business is pretty much a repeat of the last few weeks. Movement is slow and there is still some equipment in fields, adding to hay supplies. Hay supplies are moderate, demand is light and prices are steady to weak.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170), $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150), $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $80-$120, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix); fair/good mixed grass hay, $60-$80, small squares, $3-$6/bale; fair mixed grass hay, large rounds, $35-$50/bale, $25-$40 per 4x5 round bale. Good brome grass, $80-$120; fair/good brome grass, $50-$80. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma, Oct. 3, alfalfa and hay trade continues extremely slow but prices remain steady. Due to the very wet spring and early summer, many producers didn’t get that high quality first cutting of hay. Demand is very good for this hay but supplies are just not there. Demand is limited for any hay that is less than good quality.
Central—Good/premium alfalfa, $225 per ton delivered in Oklahoma. Grinding alfalfa, $125 delivered. Good/premium bermuda grass, 5 x 6 round bales, $105. Fair/good grass hay, $100 FOB.
Eastern—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
Western—No alfalfa or grass hay trades reported.
In Texas, Oct. 4, compared to last report, all hay classes traded mostly steady to firm with few sales $10 higher. Trade activity was moderate to good with producers making room for more inventory. Quality of hay very good for some producers while others continue battling weeds and army worms with spraying procedures.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $240-$270, small bales, delivered, $$8.25/bale; good, large squares, delivered, $175-$195. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $195-$210. Calf, $225-$245. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $140-$160. Wheat, large bales, delivered, beardless, $200-$220; bearded, $115-$130. Rained on, $90-$100. Wheat straw, large bales, delivered, $95-$110. Cotton burrs, ground and delivered, $90-$100. Sorghum, large bales, delivered, ground, $125; green, $150; brown, $95-$105. CRP, large bales, delivered, $80-$85.
Far West/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $10-$11/bale, large squares, FOB, $245-$265.
North/central/east— Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$270. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $7-$10/bale., large rounds, FOB, $160; $50-$80/roll.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $7-$9 /bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $120-$160, $50-$80/roll. Fair grass mix, $100-$110, $50/roll.
In New Mexico, Oct. 4, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade limited, demand moderate. Regions in 5th cutting. Heavy rain reported in the hay producing areas. Reports of rained on hay across the state.
East—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large square, $230-$260; good, $200-$220, delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales, $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220-$240; good, $200-$210, delivered to dairies, small squares, bundle (21 bales) two tie, $210, loaded on truck. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
South/southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$250, small squares, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230 per ton, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB; good, large squares, $150-$200; fair, $130-$150 delivered to dairies. .Wheat hay, large squares, $150-$200, large rounds, $110, small bales, two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200 delivered to dairy, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small square bales, organic two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, Oct. 3, hay trade was steady.
Fair alfalfa, large rounds, $105; utility, large rounds, $75. Fair alfalfa-grass mix, large rounds, $115. Good grass, large rounds, $130; fair grass, large rounds, $90-$105; utility, large rounds, $45-$75. Wheat straw, large rounds, $43/bale.
In Montana, Oct. 4, alfalfa hay sold steady to $5 higher. Moderate market activity was seen this week. Demand for hay selling out of the state is mostly good with hay selling from the upper Midwest to west coast states. Export demand also remains good as loads of grass hay continue to be sold overseas. Demand for hay selling in state however remains light and sales are stagnant. Ranchers continue to see large quantities of hay in stacks across the state and many have excess hay stacks for their own personal use.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$175; premium, large squares, $150-$175, small squares, $225-$250; good, large squares, $125-$140, export, $125 large rounds, $110-$120, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good, large squares, $110-$125, large rounds, $75-$100, old crop, $60-$75, small squares, $125-$150; utility, large rounds, $40-$60, large squares, $70-$110. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $125-$135, large squares, $130; fair, large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large squares, $150 export, large rounds, $125; good, large squares, $130 export, large rounds, $85-$110; fair, large squares, $100-$125, large rounds, $75-$80; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $240-$270; good, small squares, $160-$180. Barley hay, large squares, $40-$45; barley straw, large rounds, $40-$45. Wheat straw, south central, large squares, $35-$40, old crop, $25, large rounds, $40; northern, large squares, $35-$45, large rounds, $35-$45.
Source: USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
