Hay market prices were steady across the state on limited test with lots of field work being performed, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 20.
Demand was light to moderate as the green up begins and feeding slows with cattle being turned out and feeders switch to summer rations. Folks have been busy spraying for weeds and pests, with both weevil and aphids making their appearance in fields. However, with a late April snow this week, hay producers are holding their breath that young alfalfa does not receive freeze damage. The western third of the state remains in abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions but thankfully, has not worsened in the last several weeks. Prices given on a per-ton basis and reflect the average price.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $170-$180. Current grinding alfalfa, $175-$185 with an instance at $190-$200. Current ground and delivered, locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$220 with instances at $235-$240. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending April 17, 6,124 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,096 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$160 delivered with instances at $165-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $165-$175 with an instance at $180-$190. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$215, 17% protein, $210-$220, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $60-$75. Brome, large 3x4 squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $90-$100. Teff, large rounds, $135-$145. Oat hay, large rounds, $65-$75. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending April 17, 6,719 tons of grinding alfalfa and 584 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$125, good, 3x4 squares, $90-$120, large 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $65-$75. Brome, good, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$120, large rounds, $65-$75. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending April 17, 1,811 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered, not a large enough sample to report. Sudan, large rounds, $60-70. Wheat straw, large squares none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered, $150-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85; Sudan, large rounds, $75-$80. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending April 17, 1,965 tons of grinding alfalfa and 710.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.