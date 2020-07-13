Hay market trade slow and demand light, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 7.
Alfalfa price firmed up again this past week due to the pressure of the worsening drought.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady to $5 higher; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $110-$125, new crop, $125-$135 delivered, with an instance at $140-$150, ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, old crop, $145-$155, new crop, $150-$160. Grass hay, large squares, $100-$110. For the week ending July 4, 7,690 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,109 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $85-$100, new crop, $105-$115 delivered, with an instance at $130 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, old crop, $140-$150, new crop, $135-$145, with an instance at $150-$155. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$195 with an instance at $200, 17% protein, $195-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending July 4, 4,730 tons of grinding alfalfa and 700 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $100-$110, large squares, new crop, $110-$120, large rounds, new crop, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending July 4, 1,245 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay steady; grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady to $5 higher; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $9/bale. Old crop dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. New crop dairy 1-1.05/pt. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $105-$115. Ground and delivered, $120-$135. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium to large squares, $80-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. Brome, small squares, new crop, $8.50/bale, large squares, $90-$100, large rounds, old crop, $55-$65, new crop, $75-$85; Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, medium to large squares, $95-$105, large rounds, $40/bale. For the week ending July 4, 792 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,050 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.