Compared to the last report, demand remained good, prices remained mostly steady with a slight undertone of softness to round bales of alfalfa, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Feb. 14.
Trade activity was slow to moderate. Finding hay to purchase remains difficult and anyone who raises hay and cattle is definitely hanging on to the hay. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa and ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa mixed, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $12-$14/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $295-$305. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $285-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $300-$310. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $340-$350. Alfalfa/grass hay mix ground and delivered, $290-$300. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $155-$165. Oat hay, large 3x4 squares, $165-$175. Corn stalks, large 3x4 squares, $125-$130. For the week ending Feb. 11, 6,761 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,575 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, and alfalfa pellets steady, grinding alfalfa $ lower, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow,$300-$310. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $290-$300 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $315-$325 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $300-$315; Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $295-$305. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $330-$340, 17% protein, $345-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $395-$400. CRP, $110-$120. Sudan, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $200-$210, large round, $125-$130. Corn stalks, large rounds, $110-$120, ground and delivered, $220-$230. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $115-$125. Failed soybean bales, large rounds and large squares, $140-$180. Soybeans ground and delivered, $220-$225. Milo, large rounds, $130-$140. Wheat straw, $100-$105. For the week ending Feb. 11, 7,323.50 tons of grinding alfalfa and 734 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, steady, bluestem grass hay mostly steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 lower, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $260-$270. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $290-$295. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$170, good 3x4 squares, $160-$170, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $155-$165. Corn stalks, large rounds, $100-$105. For the week ending Feb. 11, 1,179 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $345-$355 delivered, 3x3 squares, $305-$320 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $300-$315. Milo stalks, large rounds, $145-$150.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $250-$260, large 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix, ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $180-$190, good large rounds, $140-$150. Brome, small squares, $9-$9.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $170-$180. Sudan, large rounds, $155-$165 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $160-$170 delivered. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $110-$115, large squares, $115-$125. Corn stalks, large rounds, $95-$100, corn stalks ground and delivered, $145-$155. For the week ending Feb. 11, 863 tons of grinding alfalfa and 209 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
