HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remained good, prices remained mostly steady with a slight undertone of softness to round bales of alfalfa, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Feb. 14.

Trade activity was slow to moderate. Finding hay to purchase remains difficult and anyone who raises hay and cattle is definitely hanging on to the hay. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

Tags

