Colorado—In the Feb. 9 report, compared to last report, trade activity was mostly light on good demand for horse hay.
Missouri—In the Feb. 9 report, compared to last report, there is still a fair amount hay moving around the state. The supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are fully steady. It is still weeks away from grass turn out, but the above average weather actually has a few springs of green that can been seen showing up now. This is a bit concerning as the state is a long ways from average last frost date.
Nebraska—In the Feb. 2 report, compared to last report, round bales of alfalfa sold fully steady, large squares of alfalfa sold steady to $10 higher. Round bales of prairie hay sold steady to $15 higher. Alfalfa pellets sold steady to $10 higher. Ground and delivered products sold steady. Demand and buyer inquire was very good this week. Quite a few cattlemen are looking for large quantities of baled forage to buy. Some contacts are bringing hay in from states to the north of Nebraska. Winter grazing is pretty much done in about 2/3 of the state. Livestock owners are going through hay reserves in a rapid rate. Many producers will be nip and tuck if they have enough to hay to get to summer grass. Some cattlemen have sold some cows just hoping they have enough hay. Next report will be released Feb. 16.
Oklahoma—In the Feb. 3 report, compared to the last report, hay trade picked up these past weeks due to most of the state receiving sleet and freezing weather. Some hay being sold from farmers and ranchers out of leftover inventory. Next report will be released Feb. 17.
Texas—In the Feb. 10 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Cooler temperatures accompanied by some snow in the west, Panhandle, and northern regions and spotty showers in the south, central and east moved across the state this week. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the winter months. According to David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station Texas pastures produced the lowest amount of hay since 2011. Anderson also stated, U.S. hay production followed the Texas trend. According to the December 2022 hay stock reports, the 71.9 million tons of hay on hand was the smallest amount since the USDA began tracking forage supplies in 1973. Texas hay supplies were 37% below the December 2021 report and other Plains states like Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska were all at least 30% below their stocks last year. As a result, livestock producers are continuing to cull deeper into their herds to avoid feeding excess amounts of hard to come by, high priced forages. Next report will be released Feb. 24.
South Dakota—In the Feb. 10 report, all types and classes of hay steady. Very good demand remains for all types and qualities of hay as the cold winter, with much of the state covered in snow, has caused increased hay consumption. Very good demand for corn stalks as there is increased need for bedding, but also from backgrounders to grind and blend those bales to stretch their forage supplies.
New Mexico—Hay reports have ceased for 2022. Next report will be released April 2023.
Wyoming—In the Feb. 2 report, compared to last report, large square bales of alfalfa sold steady to $10 higher. Alfalfa pellets sold $10 higher and hay cubes traded steady. Grass hay and small squares fully steady. Demand and buyer inquiry was very good. Many areas in the state snow have completely covered up winter grazing for livestock so producers are having to buy extra hay to feed their livestock. At this point in time, quantity is more important than quality. It will be nip and tuck if everyone will have enough feed to make it to summer grass. Next report will be released Feb. 16.
Montana—In the Feb. 10 report, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay remains good to very good for light offerings. Warmer weather is a welcome relief for ranchers feeding hay. Temperatures have warmed across much of the state which has helped reduce hay usage. Ranchers continue to buy hay on an as need basis. Hay stocks for Montana as of Dec. 1 were estimated at 3,250,000 tons.
