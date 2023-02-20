HAY

Colorado—In the Feb. 9 report, compared to last report, trade activity was mostly light on good demand for horse hay.

Missouri—In the Feb. 9 report, compared to last report, there is still a fair amount hay moving around the state. The supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are fully steady. It is still weeks away from grass turn out, but the above average weather actually has a few springs of green that can been seen showing up now. This is a bit concerning as the state is a long ways from average last frost date.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.