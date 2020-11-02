Hay market trade was a bit slower and prices remained mostly steady, but there seems to be an undertone of strength to the alfalfa market, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 27.
Harvest continues to keep everyone busy, but the finish line is in sight. After hitting high temperatures last week in the 80s, most everyone received a taste of winter Oct. 26 with freezing temperatures and snow. Accumulations were no more than 3 inches in places but has turned thoughts to the upcoming winter. Degradation of drought conditions in the region was widespread this past week, where dry weather combined with recent warm, dry, and windy conditions, leading to continued loss of near surface moisture. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $240-$250. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. Grinding alfalfa, $135-$150. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $150-$170. Grass hay, small squares, $8/bale, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110. Wheat straw, large 3x4 squares, $85-$95. For the week ending Oct. 24, 7,108 tons of grinding alfalfa and 225 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $80-$120, $120-$135 delivered. Ground and delivered, $135-$155, with an instance at $160. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$200, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Crabgrass, large rounds, $60-$70. Milo ground and delivered, $85-$95. Corn stalks, large squares, $65, large rounds, $60. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $55-$65. For the week ending Oct. 24, 7,880 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,000 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05 higher, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $120-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good, 3x4 squares, $100-$120, large 4x4 squares, $95-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$70. For the week ending Oct. 24, 1,772 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$120. Ground and delivered, $120-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $8.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Oct. 24, 811 tons of grinding alfalfa and 360 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
