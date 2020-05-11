Hay market trade was slow; prices steady; demand was light, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 5.
Discussion of new crop pricing are starting to get reported, primarily in the southwest, and seem to be starting where old crop left off. Most alfalfa producers expect first cutting tonnage totals to be down this year due to freeze damage, insects, and dry conditions. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, old crop, $110-$125, new crop, $115-$125 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $150-$160. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending May 2, 7,782 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,702 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105, Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $140-$150; Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$200, 17% protein, $195-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending May 2, 4,881 tons of grinding alfalfa and 855.5 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending May 2, 947 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, none reported. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds. $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium to large squares, $80-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $55-$65; Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending May 2, 1,009 ton of grinding alfalfa and 564 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
