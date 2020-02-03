Hay market trade is slow, prices remain steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Jan. 28.
Producers report a demand for better quality hay, but low-quality grinding hay is plentiful. Many buyers state that their purchases have slowed due to full yards. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $240-$250. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $110-$125. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $150-$160 with an instance at $165. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, large rounds, $40-$50, large squares, $65-$75 delivered. For the week ending Jan. 25, 9,588 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2,515 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $250-$275. Supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV with an instance at 1.10/point RFV, $195-$225; premium, $175-$200; good, $165-$175. Stock cow, $130-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $90-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $135-$145. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$205, 17% protein, $205-$220; dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large rounds, $60-$70, large squares, $75-$85. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large rounds, $100-$110, lesser quality, $70-$80. Sudan, large rounds, $65-$75. Oat hay, large rounds, $80-$85. Teff, medium to large squares, $140-$160. Wheat straw, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, large squares, $70-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Jan. 25, 5,950 tons of grinding alfalfa and 867 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$140; good, medium squares, $110-$130, with an instance at $140, large squares, $100-$115 with an instance at $120, large rounds, $60-$70. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $120-$135, large rounds, $90-$100, lesser quality, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Jan. 25, 2,283 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$210; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$120. Ground and delivered, $130-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale, medium to large squares, $85-$100, large rounds, $75-$85. Brome, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, medium to large squares, $115-$150, large rounds, $80-$95. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending Jan. 25, 874 ton of grinding alfalfa and 375 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
