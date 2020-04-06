Hay market trade was slow, while prices were steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 31.
Most producers report demand as light and movement slow. However, there have been a few reports of increased inquiries and deliveries of alfalfa, directly attribute it to the lack of DDG availability.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium alfalfa horse, small squares. $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $110-$125. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $150-$165. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Triticale, large rounds, $100-$105. Wheat straw, large rounds, $40-$50, large squares, $65-$75 delivered. For the week ending March 28, 11,706 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,350 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$110. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $140-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $195-$205; 17% protein, $200-$210; dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Bluestem grass hay, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, large squares, $65-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending March 28, 5,117 tons of grinding alfalfa and 342 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending March 28, 1,548 ton of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; grinding alfalfa steady to $5 lower, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70, corn stalks, large rounds, $50-$60.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195; good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium squares, $90-$100, large squares, $85-$100, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large squares, $105-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending March 28, 1,470 ton of grinding alfalfa and 280 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
