Hay market trade was slow, prices steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 18.
A little more ground and delivered hay moved last week but overall demand remained light. A repeated theme heard across the state, was that it was too humid to put up good quality hay. All regions reported high humidity and continued spotty showers, just enough to cause problems in the hay field. All the humidity and rain are great for the crops, but folks would sure like to finish up in the hay field. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. New crop grinding alfalfa, $125-$135 delivered, with an instance at $140-$150; Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, new crop, $150-$160, with an instance at $170. Grass hay, large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $95-$100. Sudan, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Aug. 15, 8,825 tons of grinding alfalfa and 834 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Aug. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $152.25, up $3.22 from the previous month, usage was 583 tons/day, up 2% and total usage was 18,078.5 tons.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop, $100-$120, new crop ground and delivered, $135-$155. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$200, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, medium to large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large squares, $95-$105. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Aug. 15, 6,252 tons of grinding alfalfa and 675 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Aug. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $130.80, down $0.37 from the previous month, usage was 277 tons/day, up 11% and total usage was 8,596.5 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$150, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $95-$120, large rounds, $60-$70. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $95-$105, large rounds, new crop, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Aug. 15, 767 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$100. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $105-$120. Ground and delivered, $120-$135. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$7.50/bale, medium to large squares, none reported, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, small squares, new crop, $8.50/bale, large squares, $120-$125, large rounds, old crop, $55-$65, new crop, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Aug. 15, 1,100 tons of grinding alfalfa and 750 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
