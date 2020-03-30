Hay market trade slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 24. Prices nudged slightly higher for good grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered while lower quality grinding alfalfa stayed steady. Recent drops in the cattle, grain, and global markets seem to have had limited impacts on the hay market at this time. Prices given on a per-ton basis unless otherwise noted.
Southwest: Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $110-$125, Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $150-$165. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $60- $70. Triticale, large rounds, $100-$105. Wheat straw, large rounds, $40-$50, large squares, $65-$75 delivered. For the week ending March 21, 7,799 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,913 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central: Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets steady; grinding alfalfa and ground/ delivered, steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225; premium, $170-$195; good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/ good grinding alfalfa, $95-$110; ground and delivered locally to feed- lots, $140-$150. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $195-$205, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Blue- stem grass hay, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, large squares, $65-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending March 21, 5,187 tons of grinding alfalfa and 275 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast: Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; move- ment slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $90- $110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending March 21, 1,985 ton of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest: Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1-1.05/ point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dair- ies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady move- ment slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225; premium, $170-$195; good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium squares, $90-$100, large squares, $85-$100, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large squares, $105-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending March 21, 1,470 ton of grinding alfalfa and 280 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
