Hay market trade slow, prices steady and demand remained light. After weeks of on- again/off-again rain showers, everyone is taking advantage of the nice dry weather and baling up that hay. Although reports have been varied, most growers, this past week, were able to get hay put up dry. Third cutting is making more tons than the 1st and 2nd cuttings, but there has also been a lot of pigweeds included in some bales.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. New crop grinding alfalfa, $120-$135 delivered, with an instance at $140-$150; Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, new crop, $150-$160, with an instance at $170. Grass hay, large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $95-$100. Sudan, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Aug. 22, 8,857 tons of grinding alfalfa and 475 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. New crop fair/good grinding alfalfa, $100-$120. New crop ground and delivered, $135-$155. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$200, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, medium to large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large squares, $95-$105. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, large squares, $60-$70. For the week ending Aug. 22, 6,398 tons of grinding alfalfa and 677 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$150, good, medium squares, $105-$120, large squares, $95-$120, large rounds, $60-$70. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $95-$105, large rounds, new crop, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Aug. 22, 728 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$100. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $105-$120. Ground and delivered, $120-$135. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$8.50/bale, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, small squares, new crop, $8.50/bale, large squares 120-125, large rounds Old crop 55-65, New crop 75-85; Sudan, large rounds 55-65. Wheat Straw: small squares 5-6/bale, large squares 100-110, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Aug. 22, 638 tons of grinding alfalfa and 662.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.