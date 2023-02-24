HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remained good, prices remained steady, trade activity was slow to moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Feb. 21.

Producers state that the hay business has slowed down and are mostly moving previously purchased hay. Finding hay to purchase remains difficult and many are holding on to the hay they have till we get a little closer to spring. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

