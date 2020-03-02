Hay market trade slow to moderate; alfalfa prices remain steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Feb. 25.
There still seems to be lots of folks looking to sell both grass hay and grinding alfalfa. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered, grinding alfalfa steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $240-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $160-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $100-$115, new crop contracted at $120-$130 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $150-$160. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Triticale, large rounds, $95-$100. Wheat straw, large rounds, $40-$50, large squares, $65-$75 delivered. For the week ending Feb. 22, 9,556 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2,266 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225; premium, $170-$195; good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $130-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $90-$105; ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $135-$145. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$205, 17% protein, $205-$210; dehydrated 17% protein, $300-$310. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large rounds, $60-$70, large squares, $75-$85. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large rounds, $100-$110, lesser quality, $70-$80. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, large squares, $70-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Feb. 22, 5,249 tons of grinding alfalfa and 768 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$140; good, medium squares, $110-$125, large squares, $95-$110, large rounds, $60-$65. Good brome, small squares, $125-$150, medium to large squares, $120-$130, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$75, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Feb. 22, 1,990 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Premium/supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady to $5 lower; movement slow. premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225; premium, $170-$195; good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$110. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, medium squares, $90-$100, large squares, $85-$100, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, medium squares, $140-$150, large squares, $110-$125, large rounds, $75-$85; Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending Feb. 22, 926 ton of grinding alfalfa and 253 ton of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
