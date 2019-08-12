Hay market trade and demand was slow to moderate, prices remained steady for the most part and the market seems to be settling down, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 6.
Southwest: Dairy/grinding alfalfa and ground/delivered, steady; movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $225-$235. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$226; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock or dry cow, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $150-$170. Buffalo/bermuda mix grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, large rounds, $65-$75. Oat hay, large rounds, $115-$125, rained on $80. Wheat straw, large rounds and large squares, $65-$75 delivered. For the week ending Aug. 3, 9,153 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2,275 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central: Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher; movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $200-$210. Supreme dairy, 1-1.10/point RFV, $195-$225; premium, $175-$200; good, $165-$175. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $100-$115. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots, $135-$150. Sun cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$210, 17% protein, $210-$220; dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$315. Teff hay, medium squares, $135-$145. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, large rounds, $100-$110, lesser quality, $70-$80. Oat hay, large rounds, $70-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, large rounds, $40-$60. For the week ending Aug. 3, 6,834 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,058 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast: Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$250. Dairy 1-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered, none reported. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$150, medium to large squares, $85-$110, large rounds, $80-$100. Good brome, small squares, $125-$135, medium to large squares, $120-$150, large rounds, $90-$100, lesser quality, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $75-$90, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Aug. 3, 918 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest: Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $215-$225. Premium/supreme dairy, 1-1.05/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $105-$115 with instances at $125-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135.
North central/northeast: Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Supreme dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, $185-$210; premium, $170-$195; good, $160-$170. Stock cow, none reported. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $100-$115. Ground and delivered, $130-$140. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7-$8/bale delivered, large squares, $95-$105. Brome, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale delivered, medium to large squares, $120-$150, large rounds, $80-$95. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale delivered, large squares, $95-$105 delivered, large rounds, $50-$60. For the week ending Aug. 3, 384 tons of grinding alfalfa and 250 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
