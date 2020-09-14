Hay market trade slow to moderate, with more hay moving this past week.
Alfalfa prices firmed up a bit for southwest and south-central region grinding hay and alfalfa ground and delivered, while grass prices remained steady. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, steady; grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $240-$250. Dairy 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$226, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. Grinding alfalfa, $125-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $155-$165, with a couple of instances at $170. Grass hay, large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $95-$100. Sudan: large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Sept. 5, 7,708 tons of grinding alfalfa and 475 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $140-$150. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $80-$115, $120-$130 delivered. Ground and delivered, $135-$155. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $185-$200, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, medium to large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large squares, $100-$120. Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Crabgrass, large rounds, $60-$70. Corn stalks, large squares, $65, large rounds, $60. Wheat straw, large squares, $55-$65. For the week ending Sept. 5, 5,242 tons of grinding alfalfa and 600 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1/point RFV. Stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, none reported. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good, medium squares, $80-$100, large squares, $95-$120, large rounds, $60-$90. Good brome, small squares, none reported, medium to large squares, $95-$105, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, medium and large squares, $60-$70, large rounds, $55-$65. For the week ending Sept. 5, 1,429 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $205-$215. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$100. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares, $55-$65.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$170. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $105-$120. Ground and delivered, $120-$135. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, medium to large squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, small squares, $8.50/bale, medium to large squares, $120-$125, large rounds, $75-$85; Sudan, large rounds, $55-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Sept. 5, 421 tons of grinding alfalfa and 700 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
